Fernando Tatis Jr.’s error prompts Cody Bellinger to tie Yankees vs. Padres 

New York Yankees' outfielder Cody Bellinger took advantage of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s error in the fourth inning to tie the score 2-2. With Bellinger scoring on the high, Jasson Dominguez got the chance to get to second, allowing the Yankees to stay on top of the game.

While the Yankees lost Monday night’s match with a score of 4-3, they won the second game of the series with an emphatic 12-3 scoreline on Tuesday night.

Despite the Yankees' consecutive losses against the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays, Bellinger got to celebrate a milestone. The outfielder completed his 200th career home run, making him the 30th player to do so in a pinstripe.

“I think that is definitely pretty cool,” said Bellinger. “You never know, as a kid, what you can do. So I’ve just got to keep going.”

When asked what he would like to do with the ball, he said he’ll keep it with the other significant accolades and keep on the pace to achieve more. While it was a frustrating loss for the Yankees, Cody Bellinger got the maximum motivation to produce firepower to keep on breaking new records.

Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts to latest ejection in Padres vs. Yankees faceoff

Fernando Tatis Jr. [Source: Imagn]

Fernando Tatis Jr. laughed off his ejection in the Padres vs. Yankees match, however, team manager Mike Shildt had an opposite reaction. Watching Tatis walk off the field had Shildt all fired up, who threw away his glasses, pen, and lineup card in an argument with umpire Adrian Johnson.

Tatis seemed happy enough to get the “boys hyped” in the team’s 4-3 victory against the New York Yankees. He got ejected following his 3rd strikeout on Monday night and said it was his first ejection in MLB.

“Ah, what did I say? I forgot,” Tatis said. “I'm just happy I got the boys hyped. “I'd just been complaining all game. It was a rough night. After the strikeout, I just let him know what I thought.”

When asked about his reaction to manager Mike Shildt’s outburst, Tatis said he “loved that”. He knew Shildt would have the team’s back and was grateful for his actions.

