Fernando Tatis Jr.'s mom Maria pens heartfelt message as the Padres superstar primes for Spring Training

San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. are busy training for the 2025 season. After a season when they were just a win away from advancing into the NLCS, the franchise, despite the off-field ownership disputes, is once again eyeing a World Series win.

Earlier this week, the shortstop-turned-outfielder reported to the Padres' spring training facility at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona. There will be barely any new faces joining Tatis Jr. this spring since the club has been mostly silent this offseason.

On Thursday, Tatis' mother Maria shared a heartwarming post on social media. It featured Tatis walking on the practice field and included Bible verses from Proverbs and Colossians, encouraging her son to commit his work to God and approach every task with devotion and purpose.

"Commit to the Lord all your works, and your plans will be established" (Proverbs 16:3)," she quoted, followed by Colossians 3:23-24. "And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men; knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for Christ the Lord ye serve."

Accompanying these scriptures, Maria addressed Fernando directly:

"@tatis may God continue to bless the work of your hands and, above all, fulfill the purpose for which you were created. Te amo."

Maria Tatis posted another motivational message for her son Fernando Tatis Jr. last month

Thursday's post wasn't the first time Maria has tried to motivate her son. On Jan. 31, Maria posted a photo of Fernando Tatis Jr. sprinting in a ballpark. She accompanied the post with an inspirational caption.

"Los límites personales nos los ponemos nosotros mismos. El deporte te invita a romper los límites para demostrarte, a ti mismo, hasta dónde puedes llegar."(Personal limits are set by ourselves. Sports invite you to break those limits to prove to yourself how far you can go).

After a roller coaster the last couple of years, which includes a PED suspension and transitioning to right field, Fernando Tatis Jr. would be looking forward to a healthy 2025 season to help the Padres have a memorable year.

