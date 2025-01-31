Fernando Tatis Jr. responds to Julio Rodriguez's Johnnie Walker request

On Thursday, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. took to Instagram to post a video in collaboration with popular scotch whisky brand, Johnnie Walker. Tatis wrote about his passion for the sport and his fighting spirit, which he said all Dominicans share.

In the comments, fellow big leaguer Julio Rodriguez, who plays for the Seattle Mariners, had a special request for Tatis.

"You have to send me mine 🤣 🤣," Rodriguez commented (Translated from Spanish)

In response, Tatis Jr. clapped back at Rodriguez, as he poked fun at how the Mariners outfielder was ordering him around.

"An order 😂😂," Tatis Jr. commented (Translated from Spanish).

Screenshot of Julio Rodriguez's comment and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s reply (Image from - Instagram.com/@tatis)

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Julio Rodriguez look forward to big seasons

With the new season inching closer by the day, two of the major leagues' brightest Dominican talents, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Julio Rodriguez, will be looking forward to enjoying great seasons with their respective sides.

For Tatis Jr., the 2024 season was a success on a personal front, as the 26-year-old ended the regular season with a .276 batting average, 21 home runs and 49 RBIs. Tatis played a key role for his team as they clinched a postseason spot by finishing top of the NL wildcard, earning his second career All-Star cap in the process.

However, he missed a large chunk of the 2024 season due to injury. Heading into the new season, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be hoping to play more consistently and keep himself away from injuries.

Fernando Tatis Jr. (L) and Julio Rodriguez (R) (Images from - Getty)

For Julio Rodriguez, the 2024 season turned out to be a frustrating one. Though the 24-year-old managed to hit 20 home runs, he was slightly less efficient than usual in terms of overall offensive production. In defensive situations, though, Rodriguez was his usual reliable self, often pulling off incredibly athletic plays to cement the Mariners as one of the best defensive teams in all the major leagues.

However, the season ultimately ended in disappointment as the Mariners missed out on the top spot to rival the Houston Astros in the AL West and did not make it into the postseason.

Both the Padres and Mariners faithful will be hoping their respective Dominican stars can put their best foot forward in the new season, and lead their teams to successful campaigns.

