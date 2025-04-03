Fernando Tatis Jr. drops 1-word reaction to Jackson Merrill's $135,000,000 contract extension with Padres

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. reacted to teammate Jackson Merrill signing a long-term contract extension with the team. Merrill made his major league debut with the Padres last year, delivering a stellar campaign and finishing as the runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year.

Ad

Tatis Jr. debuted with the team in 2019. After a strong 2020 season, he signed a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the Padres. Center fielder Jackson Merrill has also committed to the team for the long haul.

On Wednesday, Merrill inked a nine-year, $135 million extension. Overjoyed by the signing, Tatis Jr. shared his reaction by reposting the announcement on his Instagram, captioning:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“@_jacksonmerrill_ yessirrrrrre!!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️‍🔥”

Tatis Jr IG (Credits: Instagram/@tatis)

Tatis Jr. and Merrill could play in the outfield for the next 10 years. Both are off to a solid start this 2025 season. In the San Diego Padres’ recent 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians, Tatis Jr. went 2-for-4, scoring one run, while Merrill also went 2-for-4, scoring one run and driving in two RBIs.

Ad

Trending

Discussing the extension on Wednesday, Jackson Merrill said:

“I couldn’t be more grateful. I’m just looking forward to keeping it going for the next nine years. This is exactly where I want to be.”

Jackson Merrill opens up about “growing older” with Fernando Tatis Jr.

In a postgame interview following Wednesday’s game, Jackson Merrill was asked about growing older alongside Fernando Tatis Jr., to which he replied:

Ad

“It would be kind of funny. It would be funny looking at him in right field every day and knowing it’s going to be like that for a really long time. Tie’s been just like me. He keeps playing the game. Doesn’t take things too seriously, doesn’t take them too lightly, though.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“He’s locked in every day. And he loves success. He wants to do good. I’m right there with him. The entire team wants to do good.”

The San Diego Padres remain undefeated in the 2025 season, improving to 7-0. They are set to face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback