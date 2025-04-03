Fernando Tatis Jr. sheds light on why Jackson Merrill secured a massive contract

After outfielder Jackson Merrill secured a nine-year, $135 million extension with the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. explained why the youngster deserves the contract.

Just hours after committing his long-term future with the club, Merrill blasted a two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians to preserve the Padres' unbeaten streak on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Tatis Jr. congratulated the youngster on his contract and shared his excitement to play alongside him for a long time.

Jackson Merrill broke into the MLB scene in his rookie season last year and has continued his fine form into the 2025 season. He had a chance to explore free agency at a young age but chose to follow Tatis Jr.'s footsteps and sign an extension instead.

Speaking to reporters after their win over the Guardians on Wednesday, Tatis Jr. explained why Merrill is deserving of the extension (via MartyTimeTV):

"It's been amazing momentum. So happy for my boy Jackson. He definitely deserves it. Can definitely wait to play nine more years right next to him. It's just great baseball all around, we have a great ball club over here and we came out of the gate with the right foot."

"He's just a winning player, as simple as that. He's going to play the game really hard, he's going to play the game the right way. And that's why he got almost $200 million."

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill both played a part in the Padres' win on Wednesday. While the Dominican started the scoring for San Diego by stealing home base in the third inning, Merrill extended their lead with his second homer of the season. The Padres remain unbeaten in the first seven games of the season.

MLB insider explains why Fernando Tatis Jr. is the best leadoff hitter for the Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. has returned to the leadoff position for the San Diego Padres this season and it has worked out well for them. The Dominican's numbers show that he holds the all-time highest slugging percentage as a leadoff hitter at .602.

Speaking on a recent episode of "Round The Bases," insider Tom Verducci explains why Tatis Jr. excels in that position:

"This is kind of a modern convenience, to get the home run hitter in the box to start the game... His athleticism in the box, not just on the field, is so unusually great."

Over the course of his MLB career, Tatis Jr. has played 165 games at leadoff and recorded a .312 average with 50 home runs and 39 stolen bases. It is no wonder that manager Mike Shildt has preferred to use the Dominican as the team's leadoff hitter this year.

