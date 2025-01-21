Fernando Tatis Jr. takes the plunge as certified Deep End Fitness coach

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is regarded as one of the best all-round players in the MLB with his five-tool skill set. The Dominican superstar is also a certified underwater physical trainer for Deep End Fitness.

On Monday, Tatis shared an update on Instagram story with a short video of him moonlighting in his alternate job. Deep End Fitness also posted the clip on Instagram.

Deep End Fitness is a fitness company headquartered in San Clemente, California, whose training programs involve working out in a swimming pool instead of a gym.

Their training aims to heighten the physical and mental abilities of a person by focusing on deep breathing, power endurance and swimming technique.

The Instagram reel showed Fernando Tatis Jr. coaching his student in a few underwater routines. One showed the Tatis swimming just above the floor of the pool with a weighted bag on his hands, while another showed him swimming while dragging the pouch with his feet. He was also seen calmly sitting on the pool's floor during an underwater breathing exercise.

Deep End Fitness also posted a meesage of gratitude to san Diego Padres superstar.

"We’re honored to have certified @tatis as a Deep End Fitness coach in bringing the principles of stress response training to the baseball world and beyond.

"From big waves to big moments, Fernando Tatis Jr. grew up in the Dominican Republic with a natural feel for the flow of the ocean. His relationship with the water nurtured an innate athletic grace, reflected in his explosive speed, effortless movements, and ability to stay composed under pressure. And we couldn’t be more excited to have his talents teaming up with us in expanding our training across the globe."

Tatis made his major league debut for the Padres in 2019 and finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year race.

Fernando Tatis Jr. continues resurgence following PED suspension

Fernando Tatis Jr. missed the entire 2022 season due to injury and suspension (Image Source: Imagn)

Following his excellent rookie campaign with the San Diego Padres in 2019, Fernando Tatis Jr. enjoyed a meteoric rise to superstardom, finishing in the top five of the NL MVP voting in the next two years. However, he started the 2022 season on the IL due to a wrist fracture and was suspended 80 games by the MLB after testing positive for clostebol, an anabolic steroid.

After sitting out the entire 2022 campaign, Tatis was transitioned to the outfield on his return to the Padres the next year. He made a slow start to the 2023 season before finishing the year with a Platinum Glove and finishing in 14th place in the MVP race.

Tatis earned his second All-Star Game selection in 2024, while his team narrowly lost the National League pennant to arch-rivals Los Angeles Dodgers.

