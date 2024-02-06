"Figure out a way to stay in Oakland" - Las Vegas mayor says Athletics' relocation plans don't make sense

The potential relocation of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas has been one of the biggest and most confusing stories in the MLB over the past year. Last year, MLB owners unanimously voted in favor of the Oakland A's potential move to Las Vegas, however, there have been a number of obstacles that the franchise faced.

"Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman wants the Oakland Athletics to remain in the Bay Area, revealing the team rejected an offer for land in the city's Historic Westside" - @News3LV

One of the latest obstacles to the Oakland Athletics' relocation might be the mayor of Las Vegas herself. Mayor Carolyn Goodman was recently interviewed by Front Office Sports and suggested that while the city is excited by a potential MLB franchise playing in Las Vegas, she hinted that A's owner John Fisher should "Figure out a way to stay in Oakland."

Mayor Goodman said that while A's owner John Fisher seems set on bringing the struggling franchise to Las Vegas, he needs to listen to the dreams of the passionate fanbase. She suggested that the polarizing owner should find a way to keep the team in the Bay Area instead of moving them to the Nevada desert.

"Statement on today’s conversation about the Oakland A’s" - @mayoroflasvegas

Following the release of the interview, Mayor Goodman clarified some of the feelings about the situation. The Las Vegas Mayor said that she believed that in a perfect world, John Fisher and the franchise would get a new stadium near the water in Oakland, something that ownership has been hoping to have for years.

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher claims to have done everything in his power to keep team in the Bay Area

In a recent press conference, Fisher talked about the franchise's move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The polarizing owner claimed that he did everything in his power to keep the team in Oakland but was unable to do so. He also mentioned how excited he is to bring a baseball team to Las Vegas.

The polarizing owner found himself as the number one target of A's fans this season, who have demanded Fisher sell the team. Many organized protests and events throughout the year did not stop John Fisher, in fact, instead of selling the club, he agreed to relocate the Athletics to Las Vegas.

"Athletics owner John Fisher said he “gave everything he had” to try to keep the A’s in the bay area" - @LVSportsBiz

The 2024 season is expected to be the final one for the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum, with the franchise hoping to have their new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip open by 2028. It remains to be seen if Mayor Goodman's comments will change the future of the potential relocation of the A's.

