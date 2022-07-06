"Finally my artistic use of the F word is getting noticed" - Furious Rachel Balkovec ready to pay 10x her fine after being ejected from a game in June

Rachel Balkovec icurrently working as the manager of the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Rachel took to Instagram to express her grievances after being fined by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.

As per a complaint lodged by an MLB umpire, Balkovec used foul language during a Tampa Barons vs. Bradenton Marauders game on June 30. In the top of the sixth inning, she was dismissed from the game for insulting the umpires with foul language.

A week later, Rachel received a note from the MLB to keep a check on her behavior and charged her a $50 fine. Rachel was appalled how using an expletive led MLB to charge her a fine.

"I got ejected from a a game last week and was issued a fine- *Finally* my artistic use of the F word is getting noticed. These fines go to charity- This is a perfect time to call attention to the AWESOME work that is being done by @mlbdevelops 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼I’ll personally be doubling this 50 dollar fine, and anyone who wants to help me 10x it before Thursday; can use the link in my bio to do so." - Rachel Balkovec

Women's opinions are frequently dismissed or seen as unimportant. Women are expected to be kind and courteous.

Rachel also quoted Urlich and wrote, "‘Well behaved women seldom make history."

However, Rachel Balkovec has the guts to speak her mind with unequal audacity.

Rachel Balkovec is raising funds to pay the 10x of $50 for a good cause

Instead of lingering on the unfairness, Rachel decided to channel her disappointment with an incredible gesture. She announced via her Instagram account that she would be personally paying $100 instead of $50 as a fine since the fines go to charity. In addition, Balkovec urged her followers to join the cause and help her raise 10x of $50 by Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

Rachel also mentioned, "This is a perfect time to call attention to the AWESOME work that is being done by @mlbdevelops."

"10x My Fine for Getting Ejected to Help the Youth." - TPA 164

Rachel added the GoFundMe's payment link to her Instagram bio for anybody willing to make the contribution.

Rachel urges fans to help her money for a noble cause.

Currently, 98 people have donated, and $2,153 has been raised. One of the donors named Armando Gutierrez Jr. sent $200, which is the highest amount donated to this point.

We applaud Rachel Balkovec's efforts to shatter the shackles. Go, Rachel!

