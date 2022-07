"Finally my artistic use of the F word is getting noticed" - Furious Rachel Balkovec ready to pay 10x her fine after being ejected from a game in June

Rachel Balkovec icurrently working as the manager of the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Rachel took to Instagram to express her grievances after being fined by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.

As per a complaint lodged by an MLB umpire, Balkovec used foul language during a Tampa Barons vs. Bradenton Marauders game on June 30. In the top of the sixth inning, she was dismissed from the game for insulting the umpires with foul language.

A week later, Rachel received a note from the MLB to keep a check on her behavior and charged her a $50 fine. Rachel was appalled how using an expletive led MLB to charge her a fine.

"I got ejected from a a game last week and was issued a fine- *Finally* my artistic use of the F word is getting noticed. These fines go to charity- This is a perfect time to call attention to the AWESOME work that is being done by @mlbdevelops πŸ‘πŸΌπŸ‘πŸΌπŸ‘πŸΌI’ll personally be doubling this 50 dollar fine, and anyone who wants to help me 10x it before Thursday; can use the link in my bio to do so." - Rachel Balkovec

Women's opinions are frequently dismissed or seen as unimportant. Women are expected to be kind and courteous.

Rachel also quoted Urlich and wrote, "β€˜Well behaved women seldom make history."

However, Rachel Balkovec has the guts to speak her mind with unequal audacity.

Rachel Balkovec is raising funds to pay the 10x of $50 for a good cause

Instead of lingering on the unfairness, Rachel decided to channel her disappointment with an incredible gesture. She announced via her Instagram account that she would be personally paying $100 instead of $50 as a fine since the fines go to charity. In addition, Balkovec urged her followers to join the cause and help her raise 10x of $50 by Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

Rachel also mentioned, "This is a perfect time to call attention to the AWESOME work that is being done by @mlbdevelops."

10x My Fine for Getting Ejected to Help the Youth

"10x My Fine for Getting Ejected to Help the Youth." - TPA 164

Rachel added the GoFundMe's payment link to her Instagram bio for anybody willing to make the contribution.

Rachel urges fans to help her money for a noble cause.

Currently, 98 people have donated, and $2,153 has been raised. One of the donors named Armando Gutierrez Jr. sent $200, which is the highest amount donated to this point.

We applaud Rachel Balkovec's efforts to shatter the shackles. Go, Rachel!

