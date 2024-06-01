"Finally doing something right" "Play that song" - Astros fans starting to believe after offense comes alive to take down the Twins

After starting the season falling flat on their faces, the Houston Astros are beginning to pick themselves back up. After losing Game 1 of their three-game series to the Twins on Friday, they came out to avenge their loss.

The offense exploded, outhitting Minnesota 10-4 on Saturday. They were able to pick up the win and even the series by a score of 5-2, largely thanks to Yordan Alvarez, Jose Abreu, and Kyle Tucker.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All three sluggers were able to muscle out home runs with Alvarez blasting two of his own. The win pushes Houston closer to the Seattle Mariners, who hold a six-game lead.

Framber Valdez was especially dominant on the mound for Houston on Saturday. he went seven strong innings, giving up just one run on two hits while striking out four batters.

"Finally doing something right" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"PLAY THAT SONG" - posted another.

Expand Tweet

"Baby Verlander going tomorrow. Yordan back to slugging and Abreu got the monkey off his back. Like our chances to win this series" - posted another.

Astros fans are starting to believe in their squad again. Life is starting to get pumped back into this fanbase.

"Let's go. That's the passion we want to see" - said another fan.

"We're so back" - said another.

With the series tied at one game apiece, it all comes down to Sunday's showdown. Houston is expected to hand the ball to Hunter Brown while the Twins will start Simeon Woods Richardson.

After homering Saturday, is Astros slugger Jose Abreu back?

Houston Astros - Jose Abreu (Image via USA Today)

Jose Abreu returned from his optional minor league assignment earlier this week. The slugger was sent down after looking lost at the plate to start the season.

During Saturday's game, Abreu was able to launch a home run in the second inning off of Joe Ryan. He finished the day going 1-for-3 with a strikeout.

This is great to see as both times Abreu has been in the lineup this week, he has gotten a hit. However, he still has a long way to go as he is currently batting .119 on the year.

Abreu is typically known as a hitter that heats up as the year goes on. Do not be surprised if he completely turns it around within the next month or two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback