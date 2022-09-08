"Find what you're passionate about and then work your tail off" - Former President Barack Obama once had a heart-warming interview with Yankees legend Derek Jeter

MLB star Derek Jeter had a conversation with former president Barack Obama in 2016 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Mr. Obama and former New York Yankees legend Jeter shared their perspectives on a few things.

In the YouTube video, the two can be seen talking about retirement and their inspirations.

President Obama spoke about the importance of mentors and role models.

“I was trying to figure out at ten years old was, you know, what kind of role models do I have for myself? My father wasn't with us, and I think that's probably part of the reason why I became so interested in mentorship programs and also trying to get it right as a dad,” the former president said.

Mr. Obama also spoke about what advice he would give to young children.

“I say to find what you're passionate about and then just work your tail off. Success will come out of you putting your all into that passion. Being interested and engaged in life is the single most important pathway to success.”

Jeter played 20 seasons in the MLB and retired in 2014. Mr. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

The duo also conversed about their post-retirement journeys.

Jeter disclosed that his hasn’t been tough and he was ready to retire.

"I slept. I don't think I got up the whole next day, so that's a very simple answer for me. I was ready to retire. I felt as though I put everything into my career. I got the most out of my career. And I was excited about new things to come. But that initial day you're gonna sleep a lot," said the former baseball star.

President Obama is an avid MLB fan and is often spotted attending baseball games. He is reportedly a Chicago White Sox fan.

In 2016, he was spotted in Cuba for a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cuban National Team. Cuban President Raul Castro was spotted with Mr. Obama at the game.

Jeter was a star player and had a great impact on MLB.

Derek Jeter & his legacy

The New York Yankees legend left an indelible mark on the game of baseball. He joined the Yankees in 1992 and struggled for a few seasons in the minor leagues.

Jeter’s major league journey began in 1996. He continued to compete until 2014 and received numerous awards throughout his career. In addition to being a 14-time All-Star, five-time World Series champion, one-time World Series MVP, five-time Gold Glove and five-time Silver Slugger winner, Derek Jeter was also a 14-time All-Star.

"New York #Yankees rookie Derek Jeter hits his first career HR vs. Cleveland #Indians pitcher Dennis Martínez on Opening Day at Jacobs Field! (April 2, 1996) #MLB #Baseball #History" – Baseball by BSmile

The Yankees retired Jeter's number, and he was almost unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020.

