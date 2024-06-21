"Finding balance is definitely a challenge but it's key" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia sheds lights on managing various aspects of her life

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Lindor, is a woman of many arts. Apart from being a supporter of the New York Mets shortstop, she is a mother to two daughters and runs a successful podcast by the name of The Un-a-Parent, which she launched in August 2022 and where she discusses "the unapparent truths of parenting."

On Thursday night, Katia conducted a Q&A session on social media where her followers participated and asked questions of entrepreneurs, mothers, and baseball wives. One fan asked how she keeps up with so many responsibilities in life, to which Katia replied:

"I basically do little else lol between mom life, baseball life and podcasting, I struggle to find time for much else. I try to not overextend myself; finding balance is definitely a challenge but it's [key emoji]."

In further questions asked regarding motherhood, Katia shared a health advise for all mothers:

"I've always had a pretty clean + healthy diet which helps. I also latch my bby very frequently which naturally increases milk production. Eating a balanced diet opting for protein rich foods is important while breastfeeding," she wrote in reply.

In another question, things she can't travel without would be "My children (for now) & a good pair of headphones + snacks."

Katia Lindor's Instagram story

Francisco Lindor & wife Katia visits iconic Wimbledon court during London Series trip

Few weeks back, the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies played a two-game series at the London Stadium. The two teams won a game each.

Along with players, their family also traveled and so was the case with Francisco Lindor who was accompanied by Katia and their two daughters: Kalina Zoe (born in Nov. 2020) and Amapola Chloé (born in June 2023).

Katia shared glimpses from their visit on her social media handle. Carrying his daughter Amapola, Lindor looked like a tennis player in all-white attire. Katia was dressed in red and white. The two took pictures at the arena's entrance, on the court, in the gallery, and from the Wimbledon stands.

On the baseball front, Francisco Lindor is hitting .238, including 12 home runs and 37 RBIs. His team, the New York Mets, are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline and Lindor is one piece they may use to acquire future assets.