“Fire Aaron Boone” - MLB insider reveals surprising manager candidate as potential solution to spark Yankees in postseason race

The New York Yankees are in turmoil as the Bronx Bombers' slump has started to impact their playoff aspirations. However, MLB insiders Shaun Morash and Evan Roberts have a potential solution to arrest the Yankees' slide.

Evan Roberts is fuming after the Yankees' four-game losing streak that includes a glaring series sweep by the Miami Marlins, the first in franchise history. Roberts' "solution" for the team is to fire Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who has been under the scanner over the last few weeks for some of his decisions.

Roberts said (from 0:15):

"The New York Yankees are really testing me, and they're testing all of us because I cannot sit here on Tuesday afternoon and sugar coat the crap we saw last night, or the crap we saw on Sunday, or the crap we saw on Saturday.

"The more I've watched it, the angrier I get, and the only solution I can offer you to the Yankee fans out there is that they gotta fire the manager because firing the manager sparks teams."

Roberts named Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus as a potential candidate to lead the Yankees if Boone gets fired. While Morash disagreed with Roberts, the WFAN backed his take by highlighting what Ausmus will bring to the table.

"Brad Ausmus, I mentioned his name, and you mentioned his name, and you're right to mention his name if they're going to fire the manager. He's the next manager, he's managed before, and he has experience. That's what happens when you fire a manager mid-season most of the time you're promoting a bench coach.

"It's not that Brad Ausmus would be different. It's not that someone needs to scream and yell. It's that this team is in quicksand right now, and I think the only thing that could potentially spark them is that kind of major change. It's not that I think the manager is going to be different, it's that maybe that change, maybe even King Aaron Judge is shaken by a move like that."

MLB insider blames Yankees organization for Aaron Boone's decisions

While Evan Roberts named several issues with the Yankees skipper, his co-host Shaun Morash had a different take about the situation. Morash thinks Boone is not being himself and the decisions are being relayed to him.

“He is a messenger boy for the Yankee organization, unfortunately,” Morash retorted. “And the message to that Yankee team and that Yankee roster is if somebody messes up, effs up … nothing matters, nothing gets held in an accountable fashion.”

The Yankees, who lead the AL East for most of the first half of the season are 5.5 games behind new leaders the Toronto Blue Jays and 2.5 games behind second-placed Boston Red Sox.

