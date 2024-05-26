"Fire Dave Roberts" "Embarrassing offense" - Dodgers fans dissapointed as team's losing streak continues vs. Reds

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 3-1 to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, increasing their losing streak count to four. It was another day where the Dodgers offense couldn't muster runs, and fans seemed to have enough of it.

Coming into the game, the Reds outdueled the Dodgers 9-6. The other day, it was the pitching that didn't turn up, and for this one, the offense didn't come up clutch. That's intriguing as the team has missed a collective effort to stop its losing streak.

Fans on the internet couldn't keep calm after seeing the NL West leaders taken down by the fifth-placed NL Central team. Some directed the blame to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, while others called out the so-called star-studded offense.

"I’ve been saying we should fire Dave Roberts for the past two years," one fan wrote.

One fan compared the payrolls of two teams in an attempt to mock the Dodgers.

One called out the middle of the lineup for their offensive struggles:

"This has to be the worst 6-9 hitters in a single game in Dodgers history. Tired of the same shit every year. Make some damn trades," one wrote.

One took a shot at payroll spending on top of the lineup only.

"That’s the downside to spending $1B on just a couple of players . Lineup is definitely top heavy," another quipped.

"L four game losing streak," one posted.

Hunter Greene's six strong innings wrapped the Dodgers offense

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

Starting for the Cincinnati Reds was Hunter Greene, who had an impressive outing against the big names of the Dodgers.

He threw six innings, allowing one run and striking out five hitters. However, his nerves were checked in the second, where he saw some traffic. He loaded up the bases after allowing two singles and a walk with no outs. Greene forced Jason Heyward into a double play to get out of the jam with only one run scored.

Meanwhile, the Reds offense made early strides, with Walker Buehler scoring a run each in the first two innings. Spencer Steer and Will Benson homered on solo shots to give the Reds an early 2-1 lead.

The third run came in the sixth, as Elly De La Cruz drove in one to give the Reds a 3-1 lead. The Dodgers offense couldn't muster up hits down the stretch as the Reds relievers gave three scoreless innings for the win.

