“Fire the hitting coach”; “Another wasted start” - Dodgers fans vent frustration as offense gets shut out against Pirates 

Los Angeles Dodgers fans across the country vented their frustrations after the team's offense failed to score in their series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. The star-studded LA club has made a strong start to the MLB season and finds themselves leading their division with a 38-24 record.

However, they were held to a 1-0 defeat by Pittsburgh's defense in the first game of the series. More than the loss, what made fans unhappy was their offense getting shut out in disappointing fashion, and they made it clear over social media.

“Fire the hitting coach,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter. “Another wasted start,” added another.

Some fans pointed to the lackluster performance of their batters while others pinned the blame on hitting coach Robert Van Scoyok:

"Fire Van Scoyok tonight," wrote @RaiderMatt5205.

"Jesus y'all can't get one run?" wrote @ClipNation74.

"Do you even want the West," wrote @MLBONFAX.

The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated headlines with their lavish spending over the offseason, which has created high expectations from fans for this MLB season. Having spent over $1 billion on new acquisitions ahead of the season, it is clear that only winning the World Series title would be considered a successful end.

On that note, it is not surprising to see the fans' reaction after they failed to score a single run against the Pirates on Tuesday. The LA offense recorded only five hits on the evening, while the Pittsburgh bullpen, led by rookie Jared Jones, shut them out. While they can still come back and win the series, they have made it a habit of dropping series openers this season.

Pirates' rookie starter Jared Jones shuts out Dodgers offense to secure win

While the Los Angeles Dodgers bats failed to show up on Tuesday, it would be unfair not to mention Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jared Jones' impressive outing. The 22-year-old rookie took his record to 4-5 in the MLB and brought down his ERA to 3.25 after shutting out LA.

Jones gave up three hits and three walks while recording six strikeouts over six scoreless innings. He was followed by Colin Holderman and Aroldis Chapman, who both threw an inning each before David Bednar closed the game and recorded the save.

