"Fire the s**t out of Ross!" "Worst manager in baseball!" - Chicago Cubs fans react after St. Louis Cardinals score 2 late inning runs to take Game 2 of series

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs faced off in the second game of a three-game weekend series this afternoon. Miles Mikolas got the start for the Cardinals, going six innings and allowing just one earned run. His ERA is now an impressive 2.57.

The Cardinals are now 41-33 as they now have a 0.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

The Cubs are now an abysmal 27-45, 13 games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central. Many Cubs fans were frustrated with the loss. One fan said that the Cubs need to fire their manager David Ross.

Joe🥶 @Justinmyqb @Cubs Fire the shit out of ross please @Cubs Fire the shit out of ross please

One fan even said that the Cubs have the worst manager in all of baseball.

Another fan said that the team sucked in the game. The game was competitive and the team certainly had a chance in this game. The Cubs bullpen has been the team's biggest issue and it showed yet again.

This was definitely a frustrating loss for the Cubs as they came back to tie the game up at 3-3 in the eighth. The Cubs and Cardinals will play a rubbermatch tomorrow afternoon.

The Cardinals and Cubs squared off in the 2016 NLDS. Division Series - Chicago Cubs v St Louis Cardinals - Game One

After losing the first game of the series on Friday night, the St. Louis Cardinals managed to bounce back and win the second game of the series.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning after a two-out, two-run single by Brendan Donovan.

Dylan Carlson extended the lead to 3-1 with an RBI double in the sixth inning.

The Cardinals were leading by a score of 3-1 before Rafael Ortega tied the game up at 3-3 with a two-run home run.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs Rafael Ortega cranks a game-tying two-run blast! Rafael Ortega cranks a game-tying two-run blast! https://t.co/dm2UJum7ey

The game was tied at three going into the bottom of the eighth inning before the Cardinals scratched across two runs to retake the lead 5-3.

Ryan Helsey closed down the door for the Cardinals, earning the win. The Cardinals and Cubs will play for the rubbermatch tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EDT.

