“Fire Tony” - Fans call for firing of manager Tony LaRussa throughout Chicago White Sox game

Over some time, tensions have been rising between Chicago White Sox fans and manager Tony LaRussa. LaRussa has become increasingly unpopular over his tenure as White Sox manager, as fans do not like how he is leading the team. This came to a climax during the White Sox game against the Toronto Blue Jays, where the crowd was yelling, "Fire Tony."

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Another “fire Tony” chant has broken out at the White Sox game Another “fire Tony” chant has broken out at the White Sox game https://t.co/vg5ycK2ZFx

"Another “fire Tony” chant has broken out at the White Sox game" - Jomboy Media

This is not the first time chants like this have been heard at a Chicago White Sox game this season. It has been an ongoing feud. Pitching changes, lineup decisions, and his old school method of managing are the main things fans do not like about LaRussa.

So far this season, the Chicago White Sox have been surprisingly underwhelming. The currently sit third in the American League Central and are .500 (33-33). After winning 93 games and their division in 2021, starting this year at just .500 was very unexpected and disappointing.

Their slow start is mainly due to their pitching and some key players not stepping up. The Chicago White Sox rotation is in the bottom 10 in ERA with a 4.04. Furthermore, two-time All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal is hitting just .185 with only two home runs on the year. He has also been flirting with injury.

James Fegan @JRFegan Hahn specified that it’s a lower back issue for Yasmani Grandal. He’s going to be ramping up activity here. The Sox lean toward wanting a rehab stint in most cases but if Grandal is looking good over next three days, they’ll re-evaluate Hahn specified that it’s a lower back issue for Yasmani Grandal. He’s going to be ramping up activity here. The Sox lean toward wanting a rehab stint in most cases but if Grandal is looking good over next three days, they’ll re-evaluate

"Hahn specified that it’s a lower back issue for Yasmani Grandal. He’s going to be ramping up activity here." - James Fegan

How is a Hall of Fame MLB manager to blame for this? Tony LaRussa has been managing since the 1970s, and has led his teams to three World Series championships.

The downfall of Tony LaRussa's managerial career

Tony LaRussa talks with Josh Harrison after Harrison was hit by a pitch. Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

Prior to managing, Tony LaRussa had a brief MLB playing career, playing just 132 games in the big leagues. He retired from baseball in 1973 and joined the Chicago White Sox as manager in 1979. He managed the team for nine seasons and won Manager of the Year in 1983 for leading the team to a 99-63 record.

After leaving Chicago during the 1986 season, LaRussa went to manage the Oakland Athletics to conclude the year. He spent 10 seasons in Oakland, winning Manager of the Year twice, in 1988 and 1992. He also led the team to a World Series championship in 1989, and had a career .542 winning percentage in while with the club.

OldTimeHardball @OleTimeHardball Oakland A's



Dave Stewart, Jose Canseco, Tony LaRussa, Mark McGwire, and Dennis Eckersley Oakland A'sDave Stewart, Jose Canseco, Tony LaRussa, Mark McGwire, and Dennis Eckersley https://t.co/NFHz5qsb6X

"Oakland A's: Dave Stewart, Jose Canseco, Tony LaRussa, Mark McGwire, and Dennis Eckersley" - OldTimeHardball

Tony LaRussa joined the St. Louis Cardinals in 1996, where he spent 16 seasons. He led the team to two World Series championships in 2006 and 2011. He also took home yet another Manager of the Year award in 2002. LaRussa was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as a manager in 2014.

Once regarded as one of the greatest managers of his generation, Tony LaRussa is now disgraced among White Sox fans. The tough thing is that managers typically receive all of the blame when a team performs poorly. Responsibility really lies with both the management and the players.

Although Tony LaRussa might be past his managerial prime, he is still a good manager and has a lot of experience in the game. He always sticks up for his players, even when they are in the wrong, showing true loyalty. It is not just LaRussa's fault. Everyone on the Chicago White Sox is to blame for their poor performance so far this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far