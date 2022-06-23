"Fire Tony" "Giolito sucks" - Chicago White Sox get pummeled by Toronto Blue Jays, fans ready for new manager

The Toronto Blue Jays offense was alive as they erupted for nine runs to defeat the Chicago White Sox in the series finale. The Blue Jays' record improved to 39-30 while the White Sox fell back below .500 at 33-34.

The White Sox continue to disappoint in 2022. One fan wants the team to fire manager Tony LaRussa.

One fan believes that starting pitcher Lucas Giolito sucks. Giolito is now 4-4 with a 5.40 ERA.

Cheap Seats Pod @cheapbbpodcast I'm so happy Giolito sucks now so he can save my good friend Jerry Reinsdorf money I'm so happy Giolito sucks now so he can save my good friend Jerry Reinsdorf money

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito struggled and one fan thinks that he is the new Dallas Keuchel. Keuchel was released by the White Sox earlier this season.

It seems that the White Sox have not been able to find any rhythm this season. A large part of this can be due to injuries, but they are still talented enough to have a much better record.

Toronto Blue Jays offense rolls past White Sox

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. helps Alejandro Kirk don the home run jacket at a Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox game.

The Toronto Blue Jays offense continues to be among the best in baseball. Today, they came across home plate nine times to best the Chicago White Sox. Catcher Alejandro Kirk drove in the first run to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead. He followed that up with a solo home run to left field to extend the lead to 2-0.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ It's getting hard to argue against Alejandro Kirk being an All-Star starting catcher It's getting hard to argue against Alejandro Kirk being an All-Star starting catcher https://t.co/FSpSM6dmgh

"It's getting hard to argue against Alejandro Kirk being an All-Star starting catcher" - Talkin' Baseball

The Blue Jays tacked on one more run to make it 3-0 before shortstop Bo Bichette unloaded a grand slam. This was Bichette's 11th home run of the season, and he is now batting .261.

"Bo Bichette GRAND SLAM!" - Talkin' Baseball

Teoscar Hernandez extended the lead even further with another towering home run for Toronto.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Teoscar goes deep and the Blue Jays are piling on the runs Teoscar goes deep and the Blue Jays are piling on the runs https://t.co/iED6mOEmMj

"Teoscar goes deep and the Blue Jays are piling on the runs" - Talkin' Baseball

The Blue Jays offense looked unstoppable as both Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk carried the team to a victory.

What's on Tap?

The Toronto Blue Jays are off on Thursday before traveling to Milwaukee for a critical interleague matchup with the Brewers. The first pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. EDT. Alex Manoah gets the start for Friday's game. Manoah is 8-2 with a 2.00 ERA. He appears to be a lock for the All-Star Game.

The White Sox remain at home to host the Baltimore Orioles for a four-game series starting tomorrow. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. EDT. Johnny Cueto gets the start for the White Sox. The veteran right-hander is 1-3 with a 2.95 ERA.

