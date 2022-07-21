"First Asian to Win ESPYS Best Athlete!!!" "What he did hasnt been seen in 100 years" - Shohei Ohtani sends fans into a frenzy after winning Best Male Athlete Award at ESPYS

Shohei Ohtani added more trophies to his mantle Wednesday night. He went home with ESPY awards for Best Athlete, Men's Sport and Best MLB Player. This is the second year in a row that Ohtani has won the Best MLB Player award.

The Los Angeles Angels' two-way phenom was recognized by industry experts for his remarkable achievements since his arrival from Japan in 2018. Sho-time is the reigning American League MVP. He edged out Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers for the prestigious Best Athlete, Men's Sport award.

Ohtani's numbers over the past two seasons in the majors have been exceptional and unmatched in the league. His 2021 MVP season was groundbreaking as he was the first player since Babe Ruth to dominate as both a hitter and pitcher.

Babe Ruth retired in 1935. We have not seen a two-way talent like this in close to 100 years.

Shohei Ohtani is favored to win a second consecutive AL MVP in 2022

Although the Angels have not had much success this year, Ohtani has been a standout performer, proving to all that 2021 was no fluke. The Angels' star is batting .258/.348/.486 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs. He leads the team in RBIs, hits and walks.

On the pitching side, Ohtani's 9-4 record already ties his nine wins for the whole of 2021. We are only halfway through the season. In 15 starts, he has a 2.38 ERA, which is the team's best for all starting pitchers. He ranks fifth in the American League with 123 strikouts in 87 innings pitched.

One of the reasons Ohtani is loved amongst fans is his gentle and kind nature. Despite all the success over his career, he has managed to stay humble. This is a quality that has endeared him to fans worldwide.

Perhaps one of the most enjoyable moments of the evening was watching him give his acceptance speech. Although he is still learning English, Ohtani handled himself pretty well and spoke in a clear and concise manner. He mentioned what an honor this achievement was and closed with a memorable one-liner that seemed to have to crowd in splits.

Shohei Ohtani became the first Asian to win the Best Athlete, Men’s Sport award. Other international winners include Dirk Nowitzki (2011), Alexander Ovechkin (2018), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019).

These awards add to a long list of accolades. Shohei Ohtani has already won the MVP, AL Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger Award, and Best MLB Player ESPY. He is also a two-time All-Star. The sky is the limit for this 28-year-old who seems to get better with each season.

