First look at Shohei Ohtani’s Fortnite debut as MLB drops exclusive footage

Major League Baseball shared the first look at Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani in Fortnite. Epic Games announced their collaboration with Ohtani on March 11, as he joins Fortnite’s Icon Series.

To celebrate Ohtani’s inclusion in the Icon Series and his historic 50/50 season, baseball-themed quests are starting on March 18. The Japanese superstar became the first baseball player to join the Fortnite game.

On Monday, MLB revealed a clip of Shohei Ohtani’s gameplay from Fortnite.

The clip features Ohtani’s character hitting baseballs in a Dodgers outfit. Another variant of Ohtani, in a samurai-themed skin, can also be seen. His Dodgers outfit bundle includes a white style for the home uniform, a gray style for the away uniform, and a LEGO variant for LEGO Fortnite.

It also includes the Decoy Back Bling, a bobblehead modeled after Shohei Ohtani’s dog, along with a Trusty Two-Way Pickaxe. Meanwhile, Ohtani’s Samurai bundle includes a samurai-themed outfit and a LEGO Fortnite variant.

The bundle also features a flaming baseball with a helmet, named the Samurai Screamer Back Bling, which ignites after an elimination, along with a Baseball Batana Pickaxe.

Shohei Ohtani opened up about his feat of becoming the first baseball player to make it to the Fortnite Icon series saying (via SI.com):

“Honestly, I’m very honored. Obviously, there are so many great players out there, and to be chosen as the ambassador of this globally well-known game, it’s truly an honor.”

Shohei Ohtani discusses playing his first 2025 MLB regular season game in Japan

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers will open the 2025 MLB season in Tokyo, Japan, against the Chicago Cubs on March 18. Discussing the game, Ohtani said (via SI.com):

“I’m truly excited, actually. I mean, because obviously I had the injury to my shoulder and I had to rehab all of this past offseason, so I haven’t even been able to visit back in Japan or even go back to my house. It’s been over a year since I last have been able to travel back to Japan."

Ohtani will face the Cubs as the Dodgers’ designated hitter. The two-way superstar has not pitched since 2023 and expects to return to the mound later this year.

