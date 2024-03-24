"First of all stop yelling at me" - Yankees skipper Aaron Boone takes hilarious swipe at MLB broadcaster over spring training schedule

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone wants to forget the 2023 season when his club missed the postseason for the first time since 2016. They made strides during the offseason to be a better team, acquiring players like Juan Soto.

These new players have performed well this spring, giving Bronx Bombers fans hope for a stellar season. Soto is hitting .326 with four home runs across 43 at-bats.

The topic of spring training was brought up during the team's split doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team's play-by-play announcer, Michael Kay, wanted to know why the games in the spring start so early.

"First of all, stop yelling at me. I don't make the schedule, okay?" stated manager Aaron Boone.

Boone was not letting Kay shift the blame to him. He likely does not like the early start times as much as the players do. He must be in the building way earlier than when his players arrive.

Kay does have a point, though. When the season kicks off, there are very few afternoon games. Players will have to readjust their internal clocks once Opening Day rolls along.

Many fans miss out on a lot of spring training action, given their jobs or other commitments. It would make sense for the league to reconsider how they approach spring training. This is not just for the players but also the fans.

Can Aaron Boone and the Yankees put to bed their miserable 2023 season?

New York Yankees - Aaron Boone (Image via Getty)

Last season is one that Aaron Boone and Yankees fans would like to forget. While they came into the year with a lot of hype, it quickly died as the team was plagued by injuries. From the pitching staff to the core group of sluggers, the lineup had bits of inconsistency.

Injuries to players like Luis Severino, Carlos Rodon, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Rizzo through this team for a loop. They could not get their feet underneath them, but they did make moves to address this.

Juan Soto should take off the pressure between Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo to contribute. Signing Marcus Stroman will also help the pitching staff, giving them a clear frontline starter behind Gerrit Cole.

Many insiders believe the Yanks will be a much-improved team from last season. This is a sentiment the fanbase is holding onto as we are days away from Opening Day.

