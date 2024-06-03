“First thing he’s hit in a month”; “When did grown men become so fragile” - MLB fans react as Cedric Mullins accidentally hits Jorge Mateo

Cedric Mullins was warming up on deck before heading out to hit for the Baltimore Orioles against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. While Mullins was flexing his arms and swinging his bat, Jorge Mateo got down to pick up something on the field and was accidentally hit by his teammate.

Mullins was unaware of Mateo beside him and his bat hit the latter's head. Despite Mateo wearing a helmet, he was forced to exit the game during the bottom of the fourth inning, reportedly due to injury.

Reacting to the incident, MLB fans took to social media to express their thoughts. While some trolled Mateo for being fragile, others called out Mullins saying that it's the only thing he has hit on the field.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions

“First thing he’s hit in a month,” tweeted one fan referring to Mullins.

Expand Tweet

“When did grown men become so fragile,” another wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Gotta be tougher than that. Lot of money riding on the game you have helmets for a reason," another fan chipped in.

Fans continued to compare the incident with Mullens' struggles this season.

"Only thing he’ll hit for the next month," one fan wrote.

"Hardest of the season for Mullins," one fan chimed in.

"Ceddy can't hit the baseball but at least we know he can hit something," one fan added.

Cedric Mullins reported that Mateo was 'doing ok' after the game

Cedric Mullins had checked in on his teammate after the game, and the slugger reported that Mate was 'doing ok.' However, he's expected to go through a few tests.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that they would analyze the situation after Mateo had taken up the tests.

“We’re just waiting to see,” Hyde said. “He’s going to get some more tests and then we’re going to see how he feels tomorrow,” Hyde said.

Despite smashing six home runs for his team, Cedric Mullins seems to be struggling at the plate. The 29-year-old hitter has a batting clip of .181 with an OBP of .225 and an OPS of .544. Mullins recorded 22 RBIs and drove in only 22 runs for his team in 166 appearances at the plate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback