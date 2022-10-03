"For me, that’s kind of the end of the story" - When MLB commissioner came out in support of the tomahawk chop celebration after an Astros fan's "The 'Chop' is racist" sign went viral during 2021 World Series 

MLB came under scrutiny in October 2021 after Atlanta Braves fans did the infamous 'Tomahawk Chop' during the World Series. The arm-waving gesture, which is accompanied by a chant, has been viewed by some as being demeaning towards Native Americans.

Things escalated when a Houston Astros fan was seen holding a sign that read, "The 'Chop' is racist." The incident occurred during Game 1 of the 2021 World Series when the Astros were hosting the Braves at Minute Maid Park. It immediately went viral online and sparked a debate.

Many agreed with the Houston Astros fan. However, MLB commissioner Robert Manfred supported the gesture by saying:

"The Braves have done a phenomenal job with the Native American community. It’s important to understand that we have 30 markets around the country. They aren’t all the same."

"The Native American community in that region is wholly supportive of the Braves program, including 'The Chop.' For me, that’s kind of the end of the story. In that market, we’re taking into account the Native American community."

He added:

"We don’t market our game on a nationwide basis. Ours is an everyday game. You’ve gotta sell tickets every single day to the fans in that market. And there are all sorts of differences between the regions in terms of how the teams are marketed."

According to the 'Chicago Tribune', former Atlanta Braves outfielder Deion Sanders is credited with starting the 'Tomahawk Chop'. He played with the Braves from 1991–1994. Apparently, it was a tradition among fans of his college football team, the Florida State Seminoles.

MLB team Atlanta Braves released a statement after "Tomahawk Chop" became a burning issue

The 'Tomahawk Chop' has been a ritual among Braves supporters since the early 1990's.

After getting scrutinized for the 'Tomahawk Chop,' Atlanta Braves released an official statement. The Braves' statement read:

“The Atlanta Braves proudly elevates Native American culture and language on a continuous basis. Our efforts are ever evolving, and always in partnership with the Native American community.

"We firmly believe that the strength, courage, and resiliency of all Tribal Nations should be honored and esteemed by Americans every day.”

An article written by Stephanie Abstein on Sports Illustrated explains the history of the celebration and why it is so offensive. The 'Tomahawk Chop' is disrespectful because it portrays Native Americans as "caveman-type people" who “aren’t intellectual.”

Cleveland Guardians once received flak for their offensive nickname. They had been known as the Cleveland Indians since 1915. Due to the backlash they received, the team changed their name to Guardians in 2021.

