"For once, I’m actually saying this, good game Giants" "And in typical Giants fashion" - San Francisco Giants fans surprised with win over Atlanta Braves, laud team's offense

The San Francisco Giants outlasted the Atlanta Braves in a slugfest last night. In a game that went back and forth with 22 total runs scored, the Giants bounced back from the slim defeat that the Braves inflicted on them two nights ago.

The Giants managed to stay afloat and hang blow-for-blow with the Braves at home as they tried to halt the winning surge of Atlanta.

Catcher Austin Wynns went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. Matt Olson finished with two homers and five RBIs for the Braves, while Ronald Acuña Jr. pitched in with a home run and two RBIs.

The San Francisco Giants have been wildly inconsistent this year. When it seems like they are building momentum, they will suddenly fall to Earth with baffling defeats. This win against the reigning world champions is vital in their campaign to defend their division title and not lose ground against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Giants fans were appreciative of the effort that the team showed, especially against the title holders. It wasn't just a bounce-back win but a statement win as well, proving that they can hang with the best and halt Atlanta's momentum.

An Atlanta fan gave plaudits for the superb performance shown by the Giants.

A Giants fan pointed out that this is a typical occurrence for the team: a tough but enjoyable victory.

One fan is amazed by the Giants' inconsistencies and their tendency to always pull something out of the bag to get wins.

Josh @HeyyitsJayybee only this team can lose only giving up two runs one game and have 12 the next and it still be a close game @SFGiants Team is constantly shifting from having terrible offense to terrible pitchingonly this team can lose only giving up two runs one game and have 12 the next and it still be a close game @SFGiants Team is constantly shifting from having terrible offense to terrible pitching 😂 only this team can lose only giving up two runs one game and have 12 the next and it still be a close game

This fan seems tortured by the way San Francisco gets its victories.

Rudy @RudGogurt @SFGiants GIANTS TORTURE BABYY, A dub is still a dub @SFGiants GIANTS TORTURE BABYY, A dub is still a dub https://t.co/PRvxNhQx6Y

Another fan thinks close game wins aren't the way to go.

An Atlanta fan chimed in and said there was nothing bad about the loss as it was a good game overall.

This media personality praised Austin Wynns for his efforts.

A fan hilariously tweeted that the Giants were so inconsistent that they lost by a run and then won and scored 12 runs the following day.

The series is now tied with a win apiece for both teams. The two teams will have another go at each other tonight at 7:20 pm EDT. It should be a duel of star-caliber pitchers as Carlos Rodon of the Giants duel with Charlie Morton of the Braves.

