"For sure, especially when everyone's healthy" - Tyler Glasnow says Dodgers' new-look rotation is the 'most talented' he's been on

Tyler Glasnow is now a Los Angeles Dodger. The former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher is now part of a star-studded Dodgers rotation that bears no resemblance to what it was last year.

Despite dominating throughout the regular season in 2023, the campaign ended in disappointment for the Dodgers. An NLDS sweep at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks was deemed unacceptable by the club’s top brass, and radical changes ensued.

The Dodgers have transformed their entire rotation this offseason to address their pitching woes. They acquired Tyler Glasnow from the Rays, and are on the verge of confirming the acquisition of coveted free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Second-year starter Bobby Miller and former All-Star Walker Buehler, who is going to make his return from Tommy John surgery, will be joining the Dodgers rotation as well, making it a star-studded lineup.

Appearing on the Dodgers Nation YouTube channel recently, Glasnow was asked if the current Dodgers rotation was the best one that he had been a part of. The childhood Dodgers fan agreed with the assessment, saying:

“Yeah, for sure. Especially when everyone’s healthy, obviously. And the next few years, like Shohei joining the rotation. It’s the most talented one, for sure. It’s capable of a lot of really good things.”

That is quite an endorsement, given that Glasnow was part of a Rays pitching staff that has consistently ranked among the best in the AL in recent years. During Glasnow’s five seasons (2019-23) with the club, the Rays posted an average collective ERA of 3.63.

Shohei Ohtani won’t be pitching in 2024, but once he is fit to resume two-way duties again, the Dodgers could make a case for having assembled one of the strongest rotations ever in baseball.

Tyler Glasnow thinks Clayton Kershaw could bolster the Dodgers’ rotation further should the rumored return happen

Clayton Kershaw, who has firmly established himself as a Dodgers icon, is currently evaluating his options in free agency. There is a chance that he could return to the Dodgers, but a deal isn’t close yet.

Kershaw’s 2023 ended on a sour note after he was tagged for six runs during the Dodgers’ 11-2 loss to the Diamondbacks in the NLDS opener.

A return would mean an opportunity at redemption for Kershaw, and a chance to end his illustrious Dodgers career on the right note.

Tyler Glasnow has been a long-time admirer of Kershaw, and he would love to see him return to the Dodgers. Should that happen, the Dodgers will be spoilt for choice.

"I'm as hopeful as anyone he comes back to the Dodgers,” Tyler Glasnow said (via AM 570 LA Sports).

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.