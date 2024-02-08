"For teams that want to win and don’t want to break the bank" - Trevor Bauer drops sales pitch to MLB teams using Blake Snell reference

Trevor Bauer has continued his pursuit of reviving his MLB career, with the former Cy Young Award winner using nearly every tactic in the book in an attempt to join a club. The controversial starting pitcher has been on a mission this offseason to not only fix his image and reputation but also do whatever he can to resume his career in the MLB.

From stating that he would slash his salary to the league minimum to appearing on television shows and podcasts, no one can say that Trevor Bauer is not committed to getting another shot in the MLB. This time, the outspoken pitcher took to social media yet again to try and convince teams to take a shot on him this upcoming season.

Bauer took to his social media accounts to let teams know that he is a much cheaper option than fellow free agent Blake Snell. Bauer said that he is an ideal signing "For teams that want to win and don’t want to break the bank."

While Trevor Bauer was sure to compliment the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, Bauer said that the fact he is willing to take a dramatic pay cut makes him a cheaper option for teams looking to improve their pitching staff.

"Blake Snell is going to get hundreds of millions of dollars on a multi year deal. And he should. He deserves it. For a team that doesn’t want to commit multi years, hundreds of millions of dollars, or many elite prospects for a Cy young award winner, they could sign me for league minimum and pay 0 incremental dollars over what they have to pay to that roster spot anyway. Just another option for teams that want to win and don’t want to break the bank." - @BauerOutage

While he may not be on the level of Blake Snell, he could be available for a team for much less than the reported $200,000,000+ that the former San Diego Padres ace is seeking on the market.

Given his success last season in Japan, Trevor Bauer still likely has the ability to at the MLB level, while he may no longer be a Cy Young-level ace, he could likely help several clubs.

A look at Trevor Bauer's 2023 season in Japan

In the wake of his suspension and release from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Trevor Bauer made the jump to Japan to keep his professional baseball career alive. Last season, Bauer spent the year playing with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan's top baseball league.

During his brief stint in the NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball), the former Cincinnati Reds ace posted an impressive 10-4 record with a 2.76 ERA and 130 strikeouts over 130.2 innings. Although the NPB is not at the same level as the MLB, it is widely regarded as the top league outside of North America.

