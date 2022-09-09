"For any young entrepreneur, the number one rule is get in the room" - Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez shares his mantra for success in business

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez has forayed into entrepreneurship since retiring from MLB in 2016. Currently is the CEO and chairman of A-Rod Corp, an investment firm. In addition, he has several other profitable investments in real estate, UFC gym franchises, and a co-minority ownership of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

Occasionally, the MLB player-turned-entrepreneur boldly shares his mantra for attaining success in business. In February 2019, A-Rod took to his YouTube channel to share an important life lesson for budding entrepreneurs.

Alex Rodriguez said:

"For the young entrepreneur, the number one thing is get in the room. You gotta get in the room. That's the only way things happen. When you have your chance, seize the moment and go for it. Challenge yourself to think out of the box."

"ALWAYS LEAD WITH YES." - Alex Rodriguez

It is a delight to hear Rodriguez speak with vivacious energy. He makes sure to encourage his followers and teach life lessons!

Alex Rodriguez visits Stanford University to impart entrepreneurship advice

Rodriguez did not attend a university and doesn't hold any degrees because he was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 1993 out of high school.

However, owing to his business acumen, he was invited by the prestigious Stanford University to impart business lessons to the students.

Of his Stanford teaching experience, Rodriguez said:

"The number one business school in the country and the students have been so energizing."

Rodriguez also went on to say that the lessons he is teaching the Stanford students are not written in any textbook. Rather, the knowledge is derived from his real-life experience, which he learned while developing his business assets.

Usually, MLB players go passive after retirement. However, A-Rod has done the opposite.

