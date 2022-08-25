"Forgot this guy even existed tbh" "I'll never forgive him for that homer vs Tim Anderson" - New York Yankees fans not enthused with the return of LHP Zack Britton 

The New York Yankees, along with their fanbase, are expecting the return of reliever Zack Britton this season. With a bullpen that has two relievers on the IL, they can use all the arms they can get.

New York has found themselves trying to escape their unproductive month. They have started to turn it around, winning their last three games; the last two being against the New York Mets. Aaron Judge homered in back-to-back games to help his Yankees take two wins from the Mets.

New York Yankees @Yankees Today, LHP Zack Britton commences a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa. Today, LHP Zack Britton commences a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa.

New York has been without their lefty for almost a year. Zack Britton hasn't pitched since last August, as he has been working his way back from Tommy John surgery. Britton struggled last season, posting a career-high 5.89 ERA. With news of Britton nearing a return, many Yankees fans aren't too thrilled with having the lefty back.

Some New York fans have forgotten about Zack Britton altogether. Tommy John surgery typically requires one year of rehab after surgery. With that amount of time passing, it can be typical for a fan to forget about a player. Other fans are mentioning the walk-off home run he gave up to Tim Anderson last year in the Field of Dreams game.

With his struggles last year, many Yankees fans don't see him getting any better when he returns to the bullpen. Britton was great for the Yankees in '19 & '20, posting a sub 2.0 ERA. 2021 was the second time his ERA rose above 5.0 in his career.

Some fans are hoping that Britton can return to his dominant ways once again. The reason for Britton's struggles could have solely come from an elbow issue that he had surgery to mend. With many pitchers coming back from Tommy John surgery a better pitcher, this could be the case with Britton.

Zack Britton's return has fans hoping he can bring a boost to a bullpen riddled with injuries

While some fans may not be too thrilled with the news of Britton working towards returning, some fans are staying optimistic that the lefty will contribute greatly. New York has been struggling in the bullpen recently. Clay Holmes and Scott Effross have been placed on the injury list, while Aroldis Chapman has pitched poorly this year.

Other fans are more concerned about Giancarlo Stanton's return. While Stanton has been sidelined for almost a month now, the outfielder is on-pace to return to the lineup this week. Stanton's return should bring a big power boost to this New York lineup.

