It's been a difficult season for future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, however, his recent teres major strain is the cherry on top. The 39-year-old exited Tuesday's win due to the injury, and it has been confirmed that he will not pitch for the remainder of the regular season.

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young also stated that it is "unlikely" that Max Scherzer will pitch in the postseason if the team makes the playoffs. After being one of the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, it's a disappointing end to the season not only for the team, but Scherzer himself.

According to the Rangers, Scherzer will not require surgery, however, former All-Star Brad Lidge has a more pessimistic view. The World Series champion detailed his own injury track record and expressed concern.

"He's (Max Scherzer) gonna have to do something miraculous to come back and be pitching anywhere close to what he's done previously" @SlidersNSaves54 on Mad Max:" - @FoulTerritoryTV

In a recent episode of Foul Territory, Lidge shared his belief that the nature of Scherzer's injury, coupled with his age may make it difficult for him to return to his previous form.

While he did not say it was impossible, he did say that Scherzer would need to do something "miraculous" in order to return to his Cy Young Award-winning form.

A reflection on Max Scherzer's roller coaster 2023 campaign

Entering the 2023 season, Scherzer was set to be one part of a dynamic duo with another future Hall of Famer, Justin Verlander. However, Verlander opened the season on the IL with the same injury that currently has Scherzer sidelined for the remainder of the year.

As if Verlander's injury didn't dampen the beginning of the season enough, in April, Scherzer received a 10-game suspension from the MLB for having a foreign substance on his hand during a game.

While the pitcher was livid, he opted not to appeal the decision.

"Max Scherzer faces an automatic 10-game suspension, which can be appealed." - @espn

Following the suspension, Scherzer, while not as dominant as he had been in the past, was still effective. Unfortunately, even though Scherzer was delivering, the New York Mets were not, eventually blowing up the roster and shipping him to the Texas Rangers for shortstop prospect Luisangel Acuña.