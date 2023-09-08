Former All-Star who made a spicy comeback: Transformation of MLB ace Mitch Williams into Southpaw salsa maestro

Former MLB All-Star reliever Mitch Williams has found success after his retirement, not just in broadcasting but also as the owner and mastermind behind the Wild Thing Southpaw Salsa.

He's widely remembered among baseball fans as the pitcher who gave up a home run to Joe Carter, which sealed the World Series title for the Toronto Blue Jays. However, Williams has since made his name as a popular broacaster on TV and has also found success with his home-made salsa recipe.

Mitch Williams is former MLB reliever who started his major league career with the Texas Rangers in 1986. He went on to have a impressive career with several teams. He was named an All-Star in 1989, but the highlight of his career might well be the World Series loss to the Blue Jays while playing for the Philadelphia Phillies in 1993.

After his retirement from professional baseball four years later, he once again entered the screens of the American public as a broadcaster, first for a Philadelphia radio station in 2007. He subsquently joined the MLB Network in 2009.

He has now made headlines once again with his home-made recipe for salsa, which he calls Wild Thing Southpaw Salsa. His own line of salsa hit the market in 2007 and has grown exponentially over the years. Now, he has another successful career, thanks to the popularity of his salsa brand.

Has Mitch Williams come out of the shadow of his 1993 World Series debacle?

There's no doubt among Philadelphia Phillies fans that Mitch Williams cost them the 1993 World Series.

He's widely remembered for that game, especially because his baseball career took a downward turn since then. However, most MLB fans seem to have put it behind them, especially because of how he reacted to it. He accepted the blame and never tried to make excuses or shift the blame to someone else.

Moreover, he reintroduced himself as an entertaining and well-versed TV broadcaster and soon made a new image for himself. His move into the salsa business has further helped him make a name for himself as something apart than the pitcher who lost a World Series title for the Phillies.