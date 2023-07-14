When MLB commissioner Rob Manfred enacted a host of new rules at the beginning of the 2023 season, fans and players were not sure what to make.

The regulations, aimed at stimulating offense and shortening games included restrictions on defensive shifts, larger base sizes, and of course, the pitch clock. Pitchers are now given twenty seconds to deliver their pitch, while batters are expected to be ready at the eight-second mark.

Initially, the rules saw a littany of infractions as players, managers, and fans got used to the style. More than three months later, the enactments are being held up as a tremendous success.

"The way Rob Manfred hates these boos gives me life" - Trident True

However, not everyone remains a fan. Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has come out against the clock, for example. Recently, a former player has handed down one of the most direct criticisms aimed at Rob Manfred.

In a recent appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show, former MLB pitcher David Wells gave his input on Manfred and his new rule enactments. According to Wells, who had a 21-year career pitching in the big leagues, Manfred's new rules have shown that he "hates baseball."

""(Rob) Manfred – this guy is a tool. He's probably the biggest tool of all commissioners...I think he hates baseball." – @BoomerWells33 lights up the MLB commish for making rule changes to the sport." - Dan Le Batard with Stugotz

Wells began his career with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1987, and retired as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2007. A career reliever who finished with a 4.13 ERA across 3439, there is a good chance that Wells would come up against the pitch clock violation if he were throwing in the MLB now.

Despite criticisms like Wells', Rob Manfred has repeatedly stated that there will be no changes to the clock, or to any of the other new rules. With games down to their shortest average length in the modern era, the league is loving what they have done.

Rob Manfred is certainly the most controversial commissioner ever

While Rob Manfred may not be, as Wells suggested, the worst commissioner ever, he is certainly the most controversial commissioner yet. However, sometimes it is the brash and brazen that are rewarded by history, rather than those who stood idly by a system that did not work properly.

