So much was expected from starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. after a stellar 2021 regular season. The Houston Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America had just named the righty the Houston Astros Pitcher of the Year. Prior to the season, he had agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal with the club. Unfortunately, that's when things started to go wrong.

During the 2021 postseason, McCullers suffered a forearm injury that would see him miss the remainder of the playoffs and a chuck of the 2022 season. Injuries have been a recurring theme for the highly-rated pitcher from Florida. He was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery in 2018 and missed the entire 2019 season. He started just 11 games in 2020.

You cannot help but feel bad for the player who just can't seem to string together a series of games. This week the Astros decided to shut down McCullers for the remainder of the 2023 season. The 29-year-old addressed his recent injury setback and touched on the responsibility he felt towards the organization.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart McCullers: "I know the fans want to see me out there pitching and providing my end of the bargain to the team. I feel a big responsibility to the Astros, to Mr. Crane and to the fans to be out there and be pitching at the front of our rotation and I haven’t been able to do that." McCullers: "I know the fans want to see me out there pitching and providing my end of the bargain to the team. I feel a big responsibility to the Astros, to Mr. Crane and to the fans to be out there and be pitching at the front of our rotation and I haven’t been able to do that."

In 2021, McCullers was one of the Astros' standout pitchers and finished with a 13-5 record and an impressive 3.16 ERA over 28 starts. He averaged over a strikeout per inning and held opposing hitters to a .205 average.

Lance McCullers Jr. was selected for the All-Star Game in 2017

Lance McCullers Jr. of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Minute Maid Park

When healthy, Lance McCullers Jr. is one of the MLB's most effective pitchers. He was an All-Star in 2017 and a key member of the Houston Astros championship sides that won in 2017 and 2022.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Astros have announced that Lance McCullers Jr. underwent surgery on his right forearm and is out for the year The Astros have announced that Lance McCullers Jr. underwent surgery on his right forearm and is out for the year https://t.co/v9SUwyBZ2b

During the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, McCullers started two games. He recorded a win and struck out six hitters over 7.2 innings.

Things seemed to be on the up for Lance McCullers who even posted a video on Instagram last month displaying his progress. The latest setback is a major blow for both him and the Houston Astros.

