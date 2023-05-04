Houston Astros fans received some positive news this week with Lance McCullers Jr. posting a video of himself pitching. The 2017 All-Star has missed the start of the 2023 season but looks to be close to returning.

McCullers has been out after straining muscle in his forearm in spring training. He has not pitched in the big leagues since facing the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series on November 1, 2022.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Lance McCullers Jr posted this on his Instagram page.



He's progressing. This is from the slope of the mound. Lance McCullers Jr posted this on his Instagram page. He's progressing. This is from the slope of the mound. https://t.co/NOVikv8Rfr

Despite McCullers looking sharp in his latest video, MLB fans remain skeptical. The starting pitcher has found it difficult to put together a lengthy spell on the field. A long list of injuries have hampered his progress over the years and fans seem unsure if he can remain healthy.

Julian Godoy @Yodog007 @michaelschwab13 Paying him all that money to just be hurt every year. Should move him to the bullpen @michaelschwab13 Paying him all that money to just be hurt every year. Should move him to the bullpen

Plan C @NewMexicoIsLame @michaelschwab13 I absolutely love Lance, but the guy really is a glass cannon. He gets too much hate for one bad game last season tbh. When he’s on it, he’s fantastic, and I love him as an Astro. @michaelschwab13 I absolutely love Lance, but the guy really is a glass cannon. He gets too much hate for one bad game last season tbh. When he’s on it, he’s fantastic, and I love him as an Astro.

aki47 @Obiwanjabroni_ @michaelschwab13 10 day IL after 7 pitches @michaelschwab13 10 day IL after 7 pitches

Fan @maybef4n @michaelschwab13 I’ve seen more updates on his progress since he’s made the bigs than I’ve seen Lance pitch @michaelschwab13 I’ve seen more updates on his progress since he’s made the bigs than I’ve seen Lance pitch

stgrnt80 @stgrnt124011 @michaelschwab13 Didn’t he used to pitch for the Astros once upon a time? @michaelschwab13 Didn’t he used to pitch for the Astros once upon a time?

JG @JimG1048 @michaelschwab13 To come back and be an average starter taking up the spot of someone better. Only to get hurt again. @michaelschwab13 To come back and be an average starter taking up the spot of someone better. Only to get hurt again.

Lance missed the entire 2019 season due to Tommy John Surgery. He also missed the first 4.5 months of the 2022 season due to an elbow injury.

Lance McCullers Jr. is a former All-Star and was a part of both the Houston Astros championship winning teams

Lance McCullers Jr. of the Houston Astros delivers during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Minute Maid Park

When healthy, Lance McCullers Jr. is considered one of the league's top pitchers. He is a former All-Star and was part of both the Astros championship winning runs.

McCullers has been one of the clubs' most consistent pitchers, He has kept his ERA below four in six of his seven seasons in the majors. He also averages over a stikeout per inning with 800 total strikeouts over 718.2 innings. Overall, he has a career 49-32 record and a lifetime 3.48 ERA.

The Astros rewarded his strong performancess on the field with a five-year, $85 million contract in 2021.

The return of McCullers will provide some depth and experience to the Astros rotation. The club also expects Jose Altuve to return in the coming months. The 2017 American League MVP's recovery is going well and he sounds optimistic that he will return in the near future.

The Astros are off to a surprisingly sluggish start to the season. Their 16-15 record places them third in the American League West, 2.5 games behing the Texas Rangers. The return of two of their star players will provide the club with a must needed boost and should elevate the performances on the field.

