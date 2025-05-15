Former Astros slugger announces retirement after nine-year MLB career

Tony Kemp got his start in the MLB with the Houston Astros. They selected him in the fifth round of the 2013 MLB Draft after a stellar season in college. The slugger played his college ball at Vanderbilt University, being named an All-American and SEC Player of the Year before being drafted.
Kemp would play four seasons in Houston before being traded to the Chicago Cubs. He would stay there for a year before being traded to the Athletics, staying there for four seasons. Last year, he played for the Baltimore Orioles and became a free agent after the season.
Kemp did not sign with another team, and with the season well underway, the slugger has announced his retirement. He went to his social media accounts to thank everyone who was a part of his journey in professional baseball.
Kemp thanked his parents for being the foundation of his baseball dreams, driving him to tournaments, providing food, and sacrificing their time. He also thanked his brother, Corey, and his wife, Michelle, for their endless support and sacrifices.
The former Astros slugger also thanked his college coach, Tim Corbin. Kemp, an undersized player in many regards, was given the chance to play under the brightest lights at Vanderbilt.
Kemp went on to thank the various teams he was a part of, the fanbases, and the training staff. He also had a message for other smaller athletes: not to let the advanced data get to them, as it cannot measure their determination.
Former Astros slugger is amazed at what he was able to accomplish during his MLB career
Being listed at 5'6", Tony Kemp did not have the biggest advantages when it came to the game of baseball. However, he did not let his height stop him as he gave it his all each and every single game.
One of the slugger's greatest accomplishments was being a World Series winner. He was a part of the 2017 Astros team that defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On top of that, Kemp was also a four-time Roberto Clemente Nominee. For those unaware, this award goes to the player who best represents the game through sportsmanship, community involvement, and positive contributions.
Last but not least, Kemp holds the record for the shortest designated hitter in MLB postseason history. That is quite the legacy left for a player many had doubts about.