It is no secret that the Chicago White Sox are looking to clearout some hefty contracts before the August 1st trade deadline.

On Thursday, the club announced that both Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez were bring traded to the Los Angeles Angels. The two players are likely the first of many as we prepare for an exodus of top-tier talent before the end of the deadline.

Two-time All-Star Lance Lynn, lefty pitcher Aaron Bummer and reliever Keynan Middleton are all rumored to be on the trade block as well.

The White Sox are currently 41-62 and trail the division-leading Minnesota Twins by 12.5 games. The chances of a late playoff push are slim and the team will look to build for the 2024 season.

According to former Chicago White Sox player and manager Ozzie Guillen, the clearout cannot come soon enough.

"Ozzie on the state of the White Sox: "Even the parking lot guy has gotta go."

Guillen was speaking after the Sox's 10-7 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

So much was expected from this White Sox team at the start of the season. The pitching staff had a plethora of talent with All-Stars like Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito on the roster. On the offensive side, outfielder Luis Robert and shortstop Tim Anderson are two of the MLB's more established names.

After a dismal start to the year, the club looks to be in full rebuild mode.

Ozzie Guillen led the Chicago White Sox to their first World Series title in 88 years

Former manager Ozzie Gullien speaks to the crowd during a ceremony honoring the 10th anniversary of the 2005 WS Champion Chicago White Sox

Guillen managed the South Siders from 2004-2011 and guided the team to their first World Series championship in in 88 years, defeating the Houston Astros 4-0 in 2005.

"Three of the game's BEST managers are going to @OzzieGuillen for answers on the White Sox this season" - White Sox Talk

As a player, Guillen played 1743 games for the White Sox over 13 seasons. The three-time All-Star finished with a .265 batting average and racked up 24 home runs and 565 RBIs over his time in Chicago.

Ozzie Guillen is still remembered fondly by Chicago White Sox fans for his energetic stlye and hustle on the field. The 59-year-old is also respected for his direct and sometimes brutally honest takes.