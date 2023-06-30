Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel is striving to make a comeback to MLB with the Minnesota Twins. The left-handed pitcher, known for his impressive skills on the mound, is determined to prove himself once again as a valuable asset.

Keuchel recently showcased another side of his life, beaming like a proud husband when asked about his wife, Kelly Nash, in an interview.

Apparently, this offseason, Keuchel remained unsigned and did not participate in Spring Training with any team. His last appearance in MLB was in 2022, when he played for the Chicago White Sox.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After his time with the White Sox, Keuchel signed a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 6, 2022. However, his tenure there was short-lived, as the team designated him for assignment. Subsequently, Keuchel cleared waivers and became a free agent about a month later.

On July 25, 2022, Keuchel found a new opportunity by signing a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. Unfortunately, his stint with the Rangers also didn't last long, as he was released by the team just two months later.

Following these ups and downs in his career, Keuchel faced a significant hiatus from professional baseball. However, on June 22, he made a comeback by signing a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins. This signing marked a fresh start for Keuchel as he aimed to reestablish himself in the league.

Reflecting on the challenges he faced, Keuchel expressed gratitude for his wife, who stood by his side through the various obstacles in his career. Her support and unwavering presence were vital to Keuchel, both on and off the field.

"She she's been she's been a rock in my corner, both physically and mentally," said Keuchel speaking highly of Nash.

He added:

"But I like to think that I'm I'm kind of her rock as well. She she's been wanting to pick up some acting stuff and she's always had a passion for that. So I said when we got together years ago, I said, 'you might as well do it.' You're going to regret it if you don't do it now. And if things work out, then let's go."

Pierre Noujaim @TheNoujFOX9 Dallas Keuchel is attempting to make his way back to the big leagues with the #MNTwins but he beams like a proud husband when asked about his wife's @KellyNash recent stint on #SuccessionHBO Dallas Keuchel is attempting to make his way back to the big leagues with the #MNTwins but he beams like a proud husband when asked about his wife's @KellyNash recent stint on #SuccessionHBO https://t.co/SnaLBuDBc1

After dating for two years, Keuchel and Nash sealed their commitment with an engagement ring in March 2021.

Finally, in January 2022, Dallas and Kelly walked down the aisle, ready to exchange vows and begin their lifelong journey together as husband and wife.

The couple has embraced parenthood in a unique way. While they may not have welcomed a baby, they have joyfully embraced the role of pet parents.

Dallas Keuchel's Gold Glove and Cy Young honors

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants

Dallas Keuchel's accolades have solidified his status as one of the most outstanding players in MLB.

Here are Dallas Keuchel's career highlights and awards:

2× All-Star (2015, 2017)

World Series Champion (2017)

AL Cy Young Award (2015)

5× Gold Glove Award (2014–2016, 2018, 2021)

AL Wins leader (2015)

Houston Astros selected the left-handed pitcher in the seventh round of the 2009 Major League Baseball (MLB) draft.

He made his highly anticipated MLB debut on June 17, 2012, facing off against the Texas Rangers. From 2012 to 2018, Keuchel established himself as one of the Houston Astros' most reliable and consistent starting pitchers.

After his tenure with the Astros, Keuchel signed with the Atlanta Braves for the 2019 season. In 2020, Keuchel joined the Chicago White Sox.

Poll : 0 votes