Former Detroit Tigers World Series Champion Chet Lemon passes away at 70

Former Detroit Tigers great Chet Lemon passed away on Wednesday at 70, per ESPN.

Lemon - a three-time All-Star and member of the 1984 Tigers World Series team - died at his home in Florida, with his wife Gigi stating that the baseball star had a peaceful death.

“He was sleeping on his reclining sofa. He just wasn’t responsive.”

Chet Lemon - the 22nd pick by the Oakland Athletics in 1972 - made it to the Majors with the Chicago White Sox only in 1975, playing nine games. In 1976, Lemon played his first full season, suiting for 136 games, hitting .246 with four home runs and 38 RBIs. Lemon - who joined the Detroit Tigers in 1982 - would play alongside greats like Lou Whitaker, Alan Trammell and Jack Morris in a team that beat the San Diego Padres to win the 1984 World Series.

The outfielder played three All-Star games: Two with ChiSox (1978 and 1979) and one with the Tigers (1984). Lemon’s best season was 1984 when he hit .287 with 20 round-trippers and 76 RBIs. He would top 20 home runs three times in his career.

By 1990, Chet Lemon’s production had declined significantly. He would play 104 games that season to end his MLB career in Detroit.

The Mississippi native had battled a rare blood disease for over three decades. A series of strokes greatly affected his quality of life, rendering him unable to move or speak in his later years.

Friends, family, and fans will miss Chet Lemon.

Chet Lemon’s legacy goes well beyond Tigers World Series championship

Beyond the baseball diamond, Chet Lemon’s legacy lives on through his foundation.

The Chet Lemon Foundation provides young athletes with opportunities to shine while supporting stroke and aphasia sufferers.

The Foundation’s mission states the following on its website:

“The Chet Lemon Foundation is dedicated to empowering the next generation of athletes through scholarship opportunities, while also championing stroke and aphasia awareness. We strive to honor the legacy of Chet Lemon by fostering educational growth in sports and providing crucial resources and support to those affected by stroke and aphasia. Our mission is to inspire, uplift, and create lasting impact in our communities, ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

The Chet Lemon Foundation opened its doors in 2021 following a severe stroke that greatly affected Lemon’s life. That situation prompted the outfielder to start an initiative that could support other individuals going through the same condition.

Chet Lemon’s foundation merged this new initiative with his long-time efforts in supporting youth sports. Ultimately, Lemon’s lasting legacy has been crystallized in scores of young athletes shining in sports, while helping those undergoing life-altering medical conditions.

