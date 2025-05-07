Over the last two years, the MLB world has seen record-breaking deals in the offseason. Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 sent shockwaves around the globe. However, the record deal was eclipsed a year later as the New York Mets signed Juan Soto for $765 million last offseason.

The two blockbuster contracts have set a new standard for contracts in free agency. A quality player that can be a franchise cornerstone will not come cheap in the offseason.

MLB insider Jeff Passan predicted the next blockbuster contract for a free agent. While Passan had several position players going for monumental deals in his latest story, he included two Cy Young contenders from their respective leagues in his prediction.

According to Passan, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal could command a potential $400 million deal in his free agency. The reigning AL Cy Young winner signed a one-year deal to avoid arbitration in January and is expected to be a free agent at the end of the 2026 season. The MLB insider expects a 10-year deal for Skubal, rivaling Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer's AAV at around $40 million.

Reigning NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes was the other pitcher expected to command a $400 million deal. Skenes will be on the market after the 2029 season and could get a long-term deal. Passan predicted the 22-year-old flamethrower to be the "first half-billion-dollar pitcher."

Tarik Skubal continues Cy Young-caliber performances for Detroit

While Paul Skenes has a couple of shaky starts with a 3-3 record at the start of the season, Tarik Skubal is at his sublime best for the Tigers following his first Cy Young-winning campaign last year.

Skubal has 19 strikeouts in his last two outings, conceding just one earned run in 12 innings pitched. His solid performances have helped the Tigers maintain their top spot in the AL Central.

If Skubal continues to be dominant from the mound, he could be in the running for a second consecutive Cy Young award at the end of the season. However, he will face tough competition from New York Yankees ace Max Fried, who is front runner for the accolade after a 6-0 start to the season with his new franchise.

