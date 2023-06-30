Former Miami Marlins President David Samson blasted former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter in Thursday's edition of the 'Le Batard Show'.

Samson accused the former MLB shortstop of being a "fraud" on the podcast while talking about his Fox broadcast debut in the London Series. Suffice to say, it was a juicy segment that made headlines around the world.

Derek Jeter is widely considered to be one of the greatest baseball players of all time. The Hall of Famer spent his entire 20-year career with the Yankees and helped them to no fewer than five World Series titles.

During his time as a player, he won several All-Star appearances, multiple Silver Slugger awards and a World Series MVP. After his retirement in 2016, Jeter became a part owner of the Miami Marlins and was also named President, replacing David Samson.

Since then, he has sold his shares in the franchise and moved on to other interests, like broadcasting.

It is safe to say that former Marlins President David Samson has little love for Jeter. Samson is currently a baseball podcaster and analyst but seemingly still holds a grudge against Jeter for being fired from his post.

It was evident in Thursday's segment, when discussing Jeter's broadcast debut for Fox at the London Series. Jeter's debut didn't go very well as he failed to capture the attention of the audience and made several forced remarks on air.

"Jeter’s always been a fraud. Ask people in the know," said Samson. "I’m thankful to him for being so dumb as to do what he did with the Marlins," he added.

London Series ends in a tie as Derek Jeter makes Fox debut

The 2023 MLB London Series between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals ended in a tie as both teams managed to win a game each in the doubleheader.

While both games were high-scoring and exciting, MLB legend Derek Jeter grabbed a fair share of the attention as he made his debut as a broadcaster.

While it looked like an uncomfortable shift for the Yankees icon, only time will tell if continues to pursue his new interest.

