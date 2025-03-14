Former Mets' 2x All-Star pitcher says team is better than Yankees in one major aspect

The New York Mets will be one of the teams with the most pressure to succeed this season following their histroric offseason. The club made a number of significant moves in free agency, while also signing Juan Soto to the richest contract in MLB history after agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million deal.

Aside from the addition of Juan Soto, the New York Mets were able to re-sign and bring in a few proven veteran pitchers who can make a serious impact in 2025. The team was able to bring back the likes of Sean Manaea, while also signing Griffin Canning, Frankie Montas, and Clay Holmes.

Like all clubs, health is going to play a major factor in how well New York will do this season. However, according to two-time All-Star Luis Severino, the club's training staff gives them an advantage over a number of clubs, including their cross-town rivals: the New York Yankees. Severino spoke about the Mets' training staff during an interview with Foul Territory, explaining the impact they had on his game.

"The trainers with the Yankees were unbelievable, but the Mets are a different level... Since I got to the Mets at Spring Training, first day we developed our routine and from that day until the playoffs, we didn't miss a touch. They were always on top of everything," Severino explained.

Since he made his debuted in MLB back in 2015, Luis Severino looked like a bona fide superstar. That being said, injuries sapped the pitcher of some of his prime years, throwing only a combined 18.0 innings from 2019-2021.

Last season with the Mets, Severino enjoyed a true bounceback into form and good health, throwing 181.2 innings, his highest number since 2018. The team's head athletic trainer Joe Golia is someone that Severino holds in high regard for changing the way he approached his own health.

"He's crazy sometimes about stuff but he's unbelieveable. He's one of the greatest things I've ever seen. He's on top of everything... I also learned how to treat my body better," Severino continued.

Luis Severino parlayed his success with the Mets into the richest contract in Athletics history

Thanks to the changes to his health routine, Severino was able to put together a strong season for New York right before hitting unrestricted free agency. As a result of his renewed ability to stay healthy and effective, Luis Severino was able to secure the richest free agent contract ever handed out by the Athletics.

The Athletics signed Severino to a three-year, $67 million deal in free agency as they usher in a new era of baseball in Sacramento, California. While the signing of Severino undoubtedly helps the team, the fact that the team's notoriously frugal owner John Fisher did so immediately after the club left Oakland certainly raised some eyebrows.

