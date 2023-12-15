Former Mets reliever Ken MacKenzie dies at 89, cause of death unknown

Former New York Mets relief pitcher Ken MacKenzie died at the age of 89 on Thursday. A spokesperson with the team reported that he died at his home in Guilford, Connecticut.

The cause of his death has yet to be reported, but he will be greatly missed. MacKenzie is most known for being the only pitcher on the expansion Mets team with a winning record.

Ken MacKenzie started his career with the Atlanta Braves in 1956. He worked his way through the minor leagues and would make his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1960.

In 1961, he was sold to the Mets, an expansion team at the time. In 1962, MacKenzie was the only pitcher out of 17 with a positive record (5-4). The following season, MacKenzie was again the only pitcher with a winning record.

MacKenzie then spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros. He retired from the sport after the 1965 season. During his six-year career in the big leagues, MacKenzie posted an 8-10 record in 129 appearances with a 4.80 ERA.

Ken MacKenzie was a sports lifer

After his MLB days, MacKenzie still had the itch to be involved in the game. He pivoted to a coaching career and coached his alma mater, the University of Yale's baseball team from 1969 to 1979. He also coached the freshman hockey team as well.

Outside of baseball, MacKenzie had a passion for the sport of hockey. While captain of Yale's baseball team as a student, he was also named second-team All-Ivy for hockey.

MacKenzie then worked for the university's alumni office until retiring in 1984. He is survived by his two sons, Ken and Geoffrey, and will always have a special place in the hearts of Mets fans.

