Former Miss America Emma Broyles marks anniversary milestone with Corbin Carroll, draws a warm 2-word response from the Diamondbacks star

Corbin Carroll and former Miss America Emma Broyles celebrated another year of being together. Broyles shared a post on her Instagram on Monday that featured three images of the Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder.The first photo was a close-up selfie of the couple. Broyles wore a red top, while Corbin had a cap and a dark shirt on. The second slide showed a festive night parade.Carroll and Broyles sat on the back of a decorated vehicle, posing for the shot. She wore a cozy jacket, while Corbin chose a casual outfit. The last picture was at Chase Field, the D-Backs' home stadium. The couple rocked Arizona jerseys with &quot;Carroll 7&quot; on the back, proudly showing them off.&quot;Another year with this young gentleman 😌&lt;3,&quot; Broyles wrote.Corbin dropped a two-word reaction to it.&quot;Love you ❤️,&quot; Carroll wrote.Corbin Carroll, draws a warm 2-word response on his girlfriend Emma post (image credit: instagram/emmabroyles_)Corbin Carroll’s girlfriend, Emma, shared a post from the All-Star gameEmma Broyles posted a carousel of photos featuring the MLB All-Stars red carpet in Atlanta on July 16. In one picture, she wore a sleek strapless black gown paired with a red clutch and minimal gold jewelry, giving her a chic and elegant look.Meanwhile, Corbin Carroll had a fitted, dark grey suit on with an unbuttoned shirt at the collar, showing a relaxed and modern vibe.&quot;Starry-eyed at @mlb All Stars 🤩,&quot; Broyles wrote.Broyles also shared a post with Corbin at Chase Field on March 28, taken during opening day ceremony. She chose a red top paired with a black mini skirt, while Corbin maintained his sporty look, wearing a black T-shirt and sports shorts. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarroll is having a strong 2025 season, posting a batting average of .251, with 27 home runs and 62 RBIs. He made his MLB debut with Arizona in August 2022.