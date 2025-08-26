  • home icon
Former Miss America Emma Broyles marks anniversary milestone with Corbin Carroll, draws a warm 2-word response from the Diamondbacks star

By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 26, 2025 14:36 GMT
Corbin Carroll with his girlfriend, Emma Broyles. (Via Instagram @emmabroyles_)
Corbin Carroll with his girlfriend, Emma Broyles (image credit: instagram/emmabroyles_)

Corbin Carroll and former Miss America Emma Broyles celebrated another year of being together. Broyles shared a post on her Instagram on Monday that featured three images of the Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder.

The first photo was a close-up selfie of the couple. Broyles wore a red top, while Corbin had a cap and a dark shirt on. The second slide showed a festive night parade.

Carroll and Broyles sat on the back of a decorated vehicle, posing for the shot. She wore a cozy jacket, while Corbin chose a casual outfit. The last picture was at Chase Field, the D-Backs' home stadium. The couple rocked Arizona jerseys with "Carroll 7" on the back, proudly showing them off.

"Another year with this young gentleman 😌<3," Broyles wrote.

Corbin dropped a two-word reaction to it.

"Love you ❤️," Carroll wrote.
Corbin Carroll, draws a warm 2-word response on his girlfriend Emma post (image credit: instagram/emmabroyles_)
Corbin Carroll, draws a warm 2-word response on his girlfriend Emma post (image credit: instagram/emmabroyles_)

Corbin Carroll’s girlfriend, Emma, shared a post from the All-Star game

Emma Broyles posted a carousel of photos featuring the MLB All-Stars red carpet in Atlanta on July 16. In one picture, she wore a sleek strapless black gown paired with a red clutch and minimal gold jewelry, giving her a chic and elegant look.

Meanwhile, Corbin Carroll had a fitted, dark grey suit on with an unbuttoned shirt at the collar, showing a relaxed and modern vibe.

"Starry-eyed at @mlb All Stars 🤩," Broyles wrote.

Broyles also shared a post with Corbin at Chase Field on March 28, taken during opening day ceremony. She chose a red top paired with a black mini skirt, while Corbin maintained his sporty look, wearing a black T-shirt and sports shorts.

Carroll is having a strong 2025 season, posting a batting average of .251, with 27 home runs and 62 RBIs. He made his MLB debut with Arizona in August 2022.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
