Former MLB All-Star Tom Browning got arrested for crashing a vehicle into a house in Ohio

Tom Browning, a former MLB All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds, was detained in Ohio for DUI over the weekend. According to numerous reports, Browning is said to have hit a house.

According to the police, Browning drove his car off the road and eventually crashed into a house on Saturday, according to FOX19, citing court documents.

Browning, who last played in the MLB in 1995 with the Kansas City Royals, was charged with two counts of OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes, and failure to control his vehicle. No one was injured in the crash.

According to sources, Browning acknowledged consuming two drinks at a charity function but was not aware of his whereabouts when the incident occurred. He acknowledged that he had dozed off behind the wheel. Additionally, a marijuana pipe was discovered in his pocket.

Browning’s hearing is scheduled for September 14. He was released on a $2,000 bond.

Browning made his MLB debut at the age of 24. He played for the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds over a 12-year baseball career.

In 1988, Browning threw the 12th perfect game in baseball history against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Riverfront Stadium.

Tom Browning played for the Reds in the 1990 World Series.

Browning played for the Reds in the 1990 World Series and was an All-Star in 1991. When the Reds defeated the Oakland A's in Game 3 of the World Series, he was the game's winning pitcher.

Browning retired in 1996 with a record of 123-90, a 3.94 ERA, and 31 complete games. In the list of Cincinnati's all-time leaders, his 123 victories as a Reds player rank 12th.

Tom Browning is also a co-author of “Tales from the Reds Dugout.”

