Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander have once again reunited in a team that has orange hues as its colors just like the old days. This time, the two long-time aces will team up as part of the New York Mets under the mentorship of Buck Showalter.

Fortunately, MLB insider and Mets beat writer Tim Healey had an inside scoop on Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander's relationship as teammates. In the article, the columnist cited former Detroit Tigers catcher Gerald Laird who both played with Scherzer and Verlander in the Motor City.

"I don’t think they were two who went out a lot with one another, that type of [social, friendly] situation. I’d say the competitive aspect is how they describe it. They were not the best of buddies." - Laird

The two are said to be fierce competitors and would like to one-up each other to prove who was the ace of the team.

"It was always an argument - not an argument, but they would always get at each others throats in the clubhouse...But I loved it. Because they pushed each other and pushed each other to the point where now you're seeing two Hall of Famers," Laird added

The pair originally played for the Detroit Tigers from 2010 until Scherzer's departure in 2014. With the duo both being aces and known as dominant personalities, fans and neutrals alike wanted to know the dynamic between the two.

Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander's tenure with the Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers celebrating an AL Central title.

Scherzer and Verlander wreaked havoc in the American League Central the last time they were in the same pitching rotation. During the five-year tenure of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, Detroit won all but one AL Central title.

During that time, the Tigers had perhaps the best starting five in baseball (at least in retrospect), with Cy Young winner David Price and future Cy Young Award winners Robbie Ray and Rick Porcello in the early stages of their careers.

The aces also appeared in three championship series and reached the World Series in 2012 before being swept by the San Francisco Giants.

