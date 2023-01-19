Adam Warren, a former Major League Baseball and New York Yankees pitcher, recently called it quits on his eight-year-long career in the Majors.

In an exclusive interview with Bryan Hoch, a longtime New York baseball reporter, Warren detailed the highlights of being a part of the celebrated Yankees organization.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Adam Warren has retired after an eight-year career in the Majors. I caught up with the former #Yankees pitcher at @YankeesCamps this afternoon: Adam Warren has retired after an eight-year career in the Majors. I caught up with the former #Yankees pitcher at @YankeesCamps this afternoon: https://t.co/2DSGlHNYb9

While donning the famed pinstripes has got to be every baseball fan's dream, Warren cherished the players he played alongside the most.

Being a part of Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter's last season is no small privilege, and those are memories Aaron will remember forever. When asked about the most memorable moments in his career, Warren stated:

"I mean just putting on the pinstripes but I think the players I got to play with and experience. You know seeing Mo's last year, Jeter's last year, playing with Andy Pettitte, being around CC [Sabathia] every day. I think it's just those relationships that I will remember."

Warren also mentioned that he enjoyed interacting with the fans whenever he could and counted himself very lucky to just be remembered by them.

Clearly missing some baseball in his life, Warren looks in good spirits at the Yankees Camp, and it's going to be fascinating to see which path he chooses next.

Adam Warren's MLB journey

Warren competed in MLB for a total of eight years, spending most of his time at the Yankees spread across three different stints.

"Adam Warren has retired 8 straight batters. He has 5 Ks through 4 innings. #PinstripePride" - Yankees, Twitter

He made his debut with the Yankees in 2012 and also went on to play for the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres.

Warren elected for free agency in 2021, and recently hung up his boots.

