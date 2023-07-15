When LA Angels star Shohei Ohtani declares free agency at the end of the season, which almost everybody believes he will - the Japanese star is rumored to garner offers of up to $1,000,000,000.

While the sum may seem eye-watering, it may be a number befitting of Ohtani. The current MLB triples, home runs, and OPS leader, the 28-year old once again is also 7-5 with a 3.50 ERA on the mound this season.

Things with his team, though, are not so straightfoward. Despite his evident, and superlative talent, the Los Angeles Angels have been unable to ink Ohtani down to a long-term deal. Owner Arte Moreno has pointed to other commitments, such as the 426.5 contract signed by outfielder Mike Trout in 2019, as reasons why the team cannot commit to Shohei Ohtani.

"Shohei Ohtani wants to know what the ump was thinking" - Talkin' Baseball

A unique situation to be sure, the specifics have led some to believe that the Los Angeles Angels could actually trade Ohtani before the August 1 MLB Trade Deadline. This would, in theory, allow the Angels to retain some value out of a player who will, in theory, be departing either way come the end of the 2023 season.

Not everybody thinks that the Angels will take this route, however. On a recent appearance on The Flippin Bats Podcast, former New York Yankees pitcher David Cone told analyst and host Ben Verlander shared his doubts. According to Cone, the Angels "do not have the stomach" to trade Ohtani.

Back in 2018, before Ohtani came to the MLB, he made clear his intent to sign on the West Coast. As such, nearly everybody believes that he will ink a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are seen as a team who could afford Ohtani, while also offering the star the opportunity to remain in the same locale.

"Shohei Ohtani, Painted 79mph Curveball." - Rob Friedman

Shohei Ohtani's value casts doubt on Angels trade appetite

As long as Arte Moreno has Shohei Ohtani on his team, the value and revenue his name alone brings is enough of a reason to keep him around. Although Moreno knows as well as anybody that Ohtani's time in LA is numbered, trading the star would be robbing his team of so much value in the interim that it would render a deal almost completely depleted of any real value for the Angels in the long run.

