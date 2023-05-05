Recently, former baseball player Adam Jones was featured on The Foul Territory, a baseball podcast. During the conversation, the hosts inquired about his whereabouts during the Mexico series, to which Jones replied that he was working with the MLB as a broadcaster, covering the series.

The Foul Territory hosts went on to ask Jones if he drank the water in Mexico, as many players from the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres had reported stomach issues. Even the Padres players reported to be having a bad stomach.

Evan Webeck @EvanWebeck Logan Webb: “The whole trip has been a grind. It’s been a mental grind and a physical grind. Three quarters of our clubhouse has the shits. It’ll be good to get back home. Hopefully the shits go away.” Logan Webb: “The whole trip has been a grind. It’s been a mental grind and a physical grind. Three quarters of our clubhouse has the shits. It’ll be good to get back home. Hopefully the shits go away.”

"Three quarters of our clubhouse has the shits. It’ll be good to get back home" - Logan Webb reported to SF beats writer Evan Webeck.

Foul Territory posted a snippet of their podcast on Twitter where Adam Jones is asked if he drank any water in Mexico:

"I've been to Mexico many, many times. I know how it works" - Adam Jones said in the podcast.

Jones admittted to know his way around Mexico and confessed that when he is visiting Mexico he swears by bottled water. He admitted to exclusively drinking bottled water and even brushing his teeth with bottled water to prevent getting sick.

Adam Jones on covering the San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres series in Mexico

San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - APRIL 30: Joc Pederson #23 congratulates LaMonte Wade Jr. #31 of the San Francisco Giants after his solo homerun during the first inning of game two for the MLB World Tour Mexico City Series against the San Diego Padres at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium on April 30, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres triumphed over the San Francisco Giants 6-4 in the two-game series. Padres emerged as winners in MLB's first ever Mexico City Series.

"Padres and Giants, it was a fantastic, fantastic, fantastic event...It was great for baseball." - said Adam Jones in the podcast for Foul Territory.

Adam Jones appreciated both the teams, expressing that it was a great series and both the teams played extremely well. He also said that Fernando Tatis being back for the Padres is a great plus point as it would help the team perform better.

The win put the Padres one game over the .500 mark, while the Giants fell to the bottom of the National League West at 11-16.

