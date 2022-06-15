Former MLB player Anthony Recker imitates the famous "Soto-shuffle" and details out the stance in a fun segment

Anthony Recker, a former catcher and first baseman, appeared on MLB Network's show, "Offbase" and performed a humorous imitation of the famed Juan Soto's "Soto-shuffle" and explained the posture.

After Anthony Recker, Hannah Keyser, a Yahoo Sports Major League Baseball reporter, tried her hands at the "Soto-shuffle" in high heels. Next came the "Offbase" host Lauren Gardner herself, trying out the athletic stance with a thrill on her face.

Keith Mc Pherson, another Major League Baseball Network host, was also at the studio. However, he chose not to get into action.

The "Soto Shuffle" is Washington Nationals' outfielder Juan Soto's subtle happy dance in the batter's box after a pitch. It became a talking point in the baseball world in 2020.

In a Class A game, Juan became enthusiastic after throwing an off-speed fastball that dropped to the ground. Soto's unique gesture, "Soto Shuffle," emerged into the scene thereafter.

Juan Soto said, "One day they give me a pitch in the dirt, and I simply leap. I was ecstatic because it was such a terrible curveball."

"Off Base" is broadcasted from Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET. Lauren Gardner hosts the afternoon show, which features Hannah Keyser, a Yahoo Sports Major League Baseball national reporter, and Xavier Scruggs, a former Major League Baseball player, as panelists.

Washington Nationals responds to the "Soto-shuffle" video

MLB Network's Instagram post on the "Soto-shuffle" video drew a response from the Washington Nationals.

Washinton Nationals commented, "10/10".

Nevertheless, MLB fans were disappointed with the impersonation of the "Soto-shuffle"

Fans, on the other hand, were dissatisfied with the "Soto-shuffle" mimicry by the host and panelists.

One of the fans named 0154ryan wrote, "Literally none of them look like they’ve ever held a bat before."

Another fan commented, "Remember when @mlbnetwork had actual former players do actual breakdowns of players swings and other things relevant to baseball!?

Go play MLB Network's Instagram reel and judge for yourself the impersonation of Juan Soto's "Soto-shuffle".

