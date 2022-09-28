"We're both Leos; we're both from New York; we're both Latino" - Throwback to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez calling Jennifer Lopez his twin flame

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez once opened up about his equation with ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez in 2019.

Rodriguez and Lopez spoke to PEOPLE, discussing their future plans while also describing their relationship. Rodriguez said:

"We are very much twins. We're both Leos; we're both from New York; we're both Latino and about 20 other things."

Vogue Runway @VogueRunway “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so." Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have released an official statement about their relationship vogue.cm/cgRW6Gy “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so." Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have released an official statement about their relationship vogue.cm/cgRW6Gy https://t.co/azPd5x08NE

The singer-actress also said that she was keen on wanting to grow her family with the MLB star-turned-businessman. She said:

"I want to! I don't know that it's in God's plan but I would like to try. I'm so open to it!"

Lopez shares 11-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has two daughters, Ella and Natasha, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The couple were together since March 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. However, in early 2021, the couple called it quits, with Lopez saying that the two were "better off as friends."

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dated for nearly two years before announcing their engagement in 2019.

Lopez has since gotten married to actor Ben Affleck in August 2022. Lopez and Affleck first dated after working on the movie "Gigli." They got engaged in November 2002, but Lopez called off the engagement two years later.

Alex Rodriguez, meanwhile, was rumored to be dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett, but the relationship did not materialize.

How Alex Rodriguez and pop icon JLo came together to run a successful business

In an interview with “Forbes,” JLo said that she was impressed by A-Rod’s investment skills and his motivation to have her in the business. She said:

"Alex made me realize, as an artist, I was a scarce asset and the business world was searching for people like us, so they can build billion-dollar businesses."

She added that A-Rod introduced her and helped her earn deals by being a huge pop star around the world. Since then, the duo have invested in several businesses together, including real estate and wellness.

Another investment came in the telemedicine business company "Hims & Hers." The company deals with personal care items with an emphasis on skin and hair wellness.

They have also collaborated with Fit Plan, a mobile application for personal fitness that includes tips for healthy nutrition and workouts. Rodriguez and Lopez also teamed up with several investors in a failed bid to secure the New York Mets in 2020.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far