Former MLB star Joe Smith's wife Allie jokingly compares NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's 'Big Chicken' wings to his basketball legacy

Former MLB pitcher Joe Smith's wife Allie LaForce has been working as an NBA journalist for several years. Thus, she knows a thing or two about the game's legends, including Shaquille O'Neal.

On Sunday, Allie took to her Instagram story and stated that even though Shaq has left behind an incredible legacy in the NBA, his Big Chicken restaurant chain was his best contribution to fans. She posted a picture of some fried chicken that she bought from the fast-food joint, writing:

"Shaq, no offense to your basketball contributions, but @BigChickenShaq is your best yet"

Image Credits - Allie LaForce Instagram

As per reports, Shaq founded Big Chicken in Oct. 2018, along with JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group. In 2023, the franchise opened 18 new branches, and reports suggest that the four-time NBA champion plans to grow his business even further.

Given Allie's recent review of Shaq's restaurant, it's safe to say that fans are happy with the food and the service.

A look at Joe Smith and Allie LaForce's relationship timeline

Joe Smith (L) with his wife Allie and son Jacob

Joe Smith and Allie LaForce reportedly met in 2011. At the time, he was playing for the then-Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians), while she was working with FOX 8 in Cleveland.

The two grew close and soon began dating. Smith and LaForce got engaged in 2013, exchanging wedding vows on Jan. 17, 2015 at the United Methodist Church in University Circle. On Nov. 10, 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jacob.

Smith did not play in the MLB during the 2023 season, announcinh his retirement from the league on Jan. 31, 2024. He played for several teams throughout his career including the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins.

Smith finished his career in the Majors with 762.1 innings pitched at a 3.14 ERA, notching a 55-34 record with 30 saves.

