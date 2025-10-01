  • home icon
Former MLBer Cole Tucker’s wife, Vanessa Hudgens, turns heads in baby bump-flattering one-piece on casual pizza outing

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 01, 2025 06:27 GMT
Former MLB star Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, is expecting her second child with the former first-round pick. Her pregnancy craving led her to the doorsteps of Chef Chris Bianco's Pizzeria Bianco, situated at 623 E Adams St, Phoenix, Arizona.

On Tuesday, the actress shared photos from her time at the restaurant where she arrived with her friends. In the photos, she captured herself in a printed, sleek outfit just outside the restaurant.

She posed with the chef inside the restaurant and also shared her wholesome reaction while eating a delicious pizza. In the caption, she thanked Airbnb and the chef for an incredible food-eating experience.

"Hearts and bellies are full! Thank you @airbnb @pizzeriabianco for hosting us at your Airbnb Experience 🍕," Vanessa wrote.
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker announced their second pregnancy in July

On July 12, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker shared a series of maternity photos to announce their second pregnancy. She captioned the post:

"Round Two!!!"

Hudgens and Tucker welcomed their first child in July 2024 after getting married in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. The couple hasn't revealed any details like the name, gender and birth date of their first child.

In March, Vanessa revealed that after her first pregnancy, her feet had grown a whole size, leading to many of her footwear items being rendered useless.

“I feel like most of you know when you’re pregnant, your feet swell up," Hudgens wrote on Instagram story (via People). "But what I didn’t know is that sometimes your feet stay swollen up and your foot grows an entire size... That’s what happened to me. So I gotta replace my entire shoe closet, and I thought it could be kinda fun to share it with you guys.”
As a result, Hudgens auctioned off many of her shoes. At the time, she said about the event (on March 21):

"Some of my all-time favorite pairs will be available in a 48-hour auction. So excited to see who ends up with my shoes!”

Vanessa Hudgens' last red carpet appearance came in March. She attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with Cole Tucker.

